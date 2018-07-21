Video: Little Pips Russell In London 400m Hurdles

LONDON – American Shamier Little edged Jamaica’s Janeive Russell by the stingiest of margins to win the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2018 Müller Anniversary Games – 2018 London Diamond League on Saturday.

Little won the tight battle in the homestraight to stop the clock at 53.95 seconds with Russell getting second in 53.96.

The two hurdlers came off the final two barriers on even terms and then they took their intimate encounter all the way down to the finishing line before Little pipped Russell at the tape to claim the narrow victory.

It was the second close battle in the IAAF Diamond League this season between Little and Russell with the American also winning at the line in Lausanne earlier this month.

“It was a tough race but it was no different to the race I had a couple of weeks ago in Lausanne when it was coming down to the finish between both of us,” Little said after the win on Saturday.

“Everyone has to put that extra bit in at the end and it’s about who can maintain it.”

The pair will renew their rivalry later this season at the Diamond League finals and they are both looking forward to producing another fast time.

“In the Diamond League final, I’ll be targetting a fast time and obviously the win because I’ll need to be strong and stick it out,” Little added.

“I didn’t think I had the win today because it was really tough. I put my soul into that lean for all the points.”

Russell, who was equaling her fourth-best time ever in the 400m hurdles, was “really pleased” with her performance.

The Commonwealth Games champion said: “It was a really good race because I lost that way in Lausanne and I wanted to get my dip right and I’m really pleased with the time.”

It was the Jamaican’s fourth sub-54 seconds clocking this season and the fifth of her entire competitive career.

“I didn’t expect to be as consistent as I have been which is very pleasing but this is close to perfect for me,” he noted.

“I have to listen to my coach to get to perfect and I have to be race smart. My next competitive race will be in Canada before the Diamond League finals.”

Diamond League event leader Dalilah Muhammad of USA was a distant third in 54.86, with another American, Georganne Moline taking third in 55.47.

World bronze medalist Ristananna Tracey of Jamaica placed sixth in 56.07.

