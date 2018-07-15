World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 Day 6 Schedule, Live

TAMPERE, Finland — The following is the schedule for the sixth and final day at the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018 on Sunday, July 15.

Live streaming coverage will begin at 1:30 pm local (5:30 am ET) and there are nine finals remaining. In total, there will be six track finals and three in the field.

IAAF Radio and YouTube and the IAAF’s Facebook page will have live audio and video stream of the championships again, while there are live daily blog and live result updates.

Action on Day 6 will open with the women’s high jump and this will be followed by the women’s 100m hurdles at 5:35 am ET.

The men’s discus throw will take place at 5:40 am, while the women’s triple jump is scheduled to go off at 6:00 am.

On the track, the men’s 3000m steeplechase, women’s 1500m and men’s 800m are the individual track finals, while the championships will conclude with the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay races.

AFTERNOON SESSION

LOCAL TIME MY TIME SEX EVENT ROUND

13:30 05:30 W High Jump Final Startlist

13:35 05:35 W 100 Metres Hurdles Final Startlist

13:40 05:40 M Discus Throw (1.750kg) Final Startlist

13:45 05:45 M 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final Startlist

14:00 06:00 W Triple Jump Final Startlist

14:15 06:15 W 1500 Metres Final Startlist

14:34 06:34 M 800 Metres Final Startlist

14:58 06:58 W 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist

15:28 07:28 M 4×400 Metres Relay Final Startlist

