Matthew Hudson-Smith Joins World-Class Field In Birmingham DL Getty Images
Diamond LeagueJust In

Matthew Hudson-Smith Joins World-Class Field In Birmingham DL

World-Track News Staff 0

Great Britain’s recently crowned European Championships 400m champion Matthew Hudson-Smith has been named among the highlighted the athletes already confirmed to take part in Birmingham at next Saturday’s Muller Grand Prix, meeting organizers revealed this weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

The Muller Grand Prix is the 12th stop in the IAAF Diamond League.

Hudson-Smith hinted at his potential for breaking the national 400m record of 44.36 in the semifinals of the European Championships, when he significantly eased down during the closing stages and clocked 44.76.

The 23-year-old almost replicated that time in the final, securing the gold medal with 44.78.

Hudson-Smith, an Olympic Games finalist, will now turn his attention to Birmingham, where he will match strides with experienced Commonwealth champion Isaac Makwala of Botswana, as well as Americans Fred Kerley and world and Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor.

World bronze medallist Abdalelah Haroun of Qatar who ran a PB of 44.07 at last month’s IAAF Diamond League meeting in London will also lined up int he event.

With the times that he, Makwala (43.72) and Fred Kerley (43.70) are capable of, it is plausible that the British record could well fall on home soil in Birmingham.

“The record is going to come,” said Hudson-Smith. “It’s just a matter of time. It’s not an ‘if’, it’s ‘when’. Everyone knows I can do it.”

Hudson-Smith will be joined in Birmingham by fellow European Championships medal winners Dina Asher-Smith, Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod and Holly Bradshaw.

Comments

Author

All Posts

Put together by a member of the World-Track and Field Website team members. This is usually done by an in house member with able assistance from someone or an agency reporting from outside.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.