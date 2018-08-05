Watch 2018 European Athletics Championships Live Stream

BERLIN – The 2018 European Athletics Championships will begin on Monday, August 6 in Berlin and here is how you can watch live streaming coverage of the seven-day track and field championships.

More than 1,500 athletes from 49 countries will compete in 48 disciplines from 6-12 August, while the Opening Ceremony, which is set for the Breitscheidplatz in the German capital, will take place later in the night local time.

Track and field is the only sport taking place in Berlin, with the six other sports, aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon, are being staged in Glasgow from August 2-12.

The opening session at Berlin 2018 European Athletics Championships will begin with the qualifying rounds of a few events, including the heats round of the men’s and women’s 100m and the men’s 400m hurdles.

In the field, the men’s Shot Put qualifying round will take place outside the stadium at the European Mile.

Qualifying for men’s Hammer Throw and the men’s Long Jump are also on the schedule for Monday night’s opening day of competition.

