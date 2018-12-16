Top Sprinters Set For NYRR Millrose Games Clash

NEW YORK, December 6, 2018 – Both the women’s 60m dash and 60m hurdles scheduled for the 112th NYRR Millrose Games on February 9th will feature several of the world’s fastest women in track & field, The Armory Foundationannounced today.

Tori Bowie is the headliner in the 60m, while local stars Nia Ali and Queen Harrison will both compete in the hurdles. It’s appropriate the swift trio will showcase their exceptional skills against highly-recognized sprinters and hurdlers on the world’s fastest indoor surface at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center.

“I’m looking forward to once again run at the historic Millrose Games on February 9th at The Armory,” said Bowie, turning the attention away from her stiff competition.

Bowie is the defending world champion in the 100m, and won the silver medal in that event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also was a member of the American 4x100m relay teams that won Olympic gold in both Rio and London, making her one of the most decorated sprinters in recent history. Bowie placed second at last season’s NYRR Millrose Games, and certainly will have her eyes set on the top of the podium.

Meanwhile, several other women will look to challenge the World and Olympic champion, led by English Gardner. Gardner is the seventh fastest woman ever in the 100m, and she won an Olympic gold medal alongside Bowie on the 4x100m relay. A five-time NCAA champion while at the University of Oregon, Gardner currently coaches at Princeton University while maintaining her own athletic prowess on the track.

Deajah Stevens is another swift competitor to keep an eye on. Stevens, a local record holder who attended Benjamin Cardozo High School in Queens, qualified for the Rio Olympics and made the final in the 200m, ultimately placing seventh. An Armory regular, Stevens was a member of the 4x200m relay that set the American record at last year’s Dr. Sander Invitational.

Also in the 60m field is up-and-coming star Ashley Henderson. The 22-year-old graduate of San Diego State University dipped under 11 seconds in the 100m for the first time this past summer, placing second at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

Turning to the hurdles, Nia Ali and Queen Harrison are two of the most accomplished athletes in track & field and their showdown promises to be a thriller. Ali is the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 100m hurdles, and twice won the 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Championships.

Meanwhile, Harrison has Olympic and World Championship experience in both the 100m and 400m hurdles, and she’s among the top 20 on the all-time list in the shorter event.

Both Ali and Harrison have roots in the New York City area, as Ali attended Pleasantville High School in New Jersey, and Harrison was born in New York’s Sullivan County. The Millrose Games showcases the best athletes in the world and celebrates the rich heritage of track and field in this region. Both Ali and Harrison exemplify that mission.

The Women’s 60m dash and 60m hurdles are two of many highly-anticipated events at the 112th NYRR Millrose Games. The men’s shot put will feature Olympic gold and silver medalists Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs respectively throwing from the center of The Armory track.

Top athletes for both the men’s and women’s 800m were recently announced, including Clayton Murphy, Michael Saruni, Ajeé Wilson and Natoya Goule. The night’s signature events are the prestigious NYRR Men’s and Women’s Wanamaker Mile.

Entry announcements will continue leading up to the February 9th event and high school and youth qualifiers are determined during the January 9th NYRR Millrose Games Trials at The Armory.

For more information on the 112th NYRR Millrose Games and to purchase tickets please go to www.nyrrmillrosegames.org.

