How To Watch Gibson McCook Relays 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the 2019 staging of the Puma Gibson McCook Relays inside the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday (23).

The seasonal relay carnival will feature some of the top high schools in the country, including defending national boys and girls champions Calabar and Edwin Allen. Follow Live Results

Live television and online streaming coverage will be on SportsMax, while Hitz92 FM and Power 101 will provide live radio coverage. Competition gets underway at 9:00 am local time.

“SportsMax is pleased to once again offer unlimited access to the Gibson McCook Relays, so that no matter where you are on Saturday, you can catch the excitement as if you were seated at the National Stadium,” said SportsMax Marketing Manager Tanya Lee.

Calling the action on SportsMax are Ricardo Chambers and Donald Oliver, as well as former athletes Danielle Dowie and Cydonie Mothersill and coach Raymond ‘KC’ Graham.

Saturday’s meet is available on SportsMax beginning at 4:00 pm.

However, viewers wishing to follow the live online stream of the event from 9:00 am at sportsmax.tv/gibson, can pay a fee of US$4.99 for full access.

The heats of the 4x400m will open the schedule on the track at 9:00 am, while the pole vault final will get underway at 10:15 am.

Action in the field continues with the women’s high jump and the men’s long jump final.

Some of the featured names to look out for are Calabar stars Christopher Taylor, Dejour Russell and Michael Stephens on the boys’ side, while the Edwin Allen Class Two girls team, led by junior star Kevona Davis, is expected to deliver something special.

There will be a break at 2:30 pm followed by the opening ceremony at 3:30 pm.

