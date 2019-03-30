Watch Champs 2019 Day 5 Live Stream, Listen Radio Coverage, Live Results

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica High School Boys and Girls Champs 2019 will conclude on Saturday and here is how you can watch live streaming and following live results and updates.

1spotmedia.com will provide live streaming coverage of Champs 2019, while live results are available by following this link. Meanwhile, Hitz 92FM Live Stream will provide the live radio coverage. KLASS Sports Radio will also have live streaming radio coverage.

Defending champion Edwin Allen enter the final day of competition firmly in front in the race for the girls title, while Kingston College are also holding a sizable lead over defending champions Calabar on the boys side.

After 20 scored events, Edwin Allen finished the fourth day on 150 points, while Hydel High are second in 87 points. St. Jago High have 81 points in third, followed by Holmwood Technical High on 79 and Rusea’s High on 45.

On the boys side, Kingston College have opened up a big lead on rivals Calabar in the title chase.

KC ended Friday’s fourth day on 180 after 18 scored events, which is 40 points ahead of Calabar High in second place. Jamaica College with 111 points, St. Jago High with 39 and Wolmer’s with 35 complete the top 5 schools.

Among the exciting finals on the schedule for Saturday are the 400m, 800, 200m, the sprint hurdles, as well the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Champs 2019 Schedule – Order of Events

Saturday, March 30, 2019

1:00 LONG JUMP HEP. OPEN GIRLS EVENT # 5

1:30 JAVELIN OPEN BOYS FINAL

2:05 HIGH JUMP CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

2:15 400 METRES CLASS 3 GIRLS FINAL

2:20 400 METRES CLASS 3 BOYS FINAL

2:25 400 METRES CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

2:30 400 METRES CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

2:35 400 METRES CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

2:40 400 METRES CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

2:45 LONG JUMP CLASS 3 GIRLS FINAL

3:00 SHOT PUT THROW CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

3:05 70 metres HURDLES CLASS 4 GIRLS FINAL

3:10 80 metres HURDLES CLASS 3 GIRLS FINAL

3:25 100 metres HURDLES CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

3:35 100 metres HURDLES CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

3:40 100 metres HURDLES CLASS 3 BOYS FINAL

3:43 HIGH JUMP CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

3:45 DISCUS THROW CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

4:00 110 metres HURDLES CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

4:10 110 metres HURDLES CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

4:20 800 METRES CLASS 3 GIRLS FINAL

4:25 800 METRES CLASS 3 BOYS FINAL

4:30 800 METRES CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

4:35 800 METRES CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

4:40 800 METRES CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

4:45 800 METRES CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

4:50 SHOT PUT THROW CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

4:53 LONG JUMP CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

5:10 200 METRES CLASS 4 GIRLS FINAL

5:15 200 METRES CLASS 3 GIRLS FINAL

5:20 200 METRES CLASS 3 BOYS FINAL

5:25 200 METRES CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

5:30 200 METRES CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

5:33 HIGH JUMP CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

5:35 200 METRES CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

5:40 200 METRES CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

5:45 JAVELIN HEP. OPEN GIRLS EVENT # 6

6:00 1600 metres MEDLEY RELAY OPEN GIRLS FINAL

6:10 1600 metres MEDLEY RELAY OPEN BOYS FINAL

6:15 3000 METRES OPEN GIRLS FINAL

6:25 TRIPLE JUMP CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

6:45 8 X 50 metres RELAY PRINCIPALS

7:00 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 1 GIRLS FINAL

7:05 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 1 BOYS FINAL

7:10 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 2 GIRLS FINAL

7:15 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 2 BOYS FINAL

7:20 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 3 GIRLS FINAL

7:25 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 3 BOYS FINAL

7:30 4 X 100 metres RELAY CLASS 4 GIRLS FINAL

7:40 800 METRES HEP. OPEN GIRLS EVENT # 7

8:00 5000 METRES OPEN BOYS FINAL

8:40 4 X 400 metres RELAY OPEN GIRLS FINAL

8:50 4 X 400 metres RELAY OPEN BOYS FINAL

