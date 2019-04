Results, Live Stream: Penn Relays 2019 Day 2

The following is the schedule, event times and live streaming information for Friday’s action at the 2019 Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

RUNNING EVENTS

301 College Men’s 400m Hurdles Championship

Presented by Core Power

9:00 AM

302 High School Boys’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:20 AM

303 High School Boys’ 4×800 Small Schools 9:30 AM

304 High School Boys’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:40 AM

305 High School Boys’ 4×800 Large Schools 9:50 AM

306 PIAA JV/9 Boys 4×100 10:00 AM

307 PIAA JV/9 Girls 4×100 10:02 AM

308 PIAA Middle School Boys 4×100 10:04 AM

309 PIAA Middle School Girls 4×100 10:06 AM

310 Camden Diocese Boys 4×100 10:08 AM

311 Camden Diocese Girls 4×100 10:10 AM

312 South Jersey Middle School Boys 4×100 10:12 AM

313 South Jersey Middle School Girls 4×100 10:14 AM

314 Wilmington Diocese Boys 4×100 10:16 AM

315 Wilmington Diocese Girls 4×100 10:18 AM

316 Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Boys 4×100 10:20 AM

317 Philadelphia Archdiocese Junior Girls 4×100 10:22 AM

318 Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Boys 4×100 10:24 AM

319 Philadelphia Archdiocese Senior Girls 4×100 10:26 AM

320 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Boys 4×100

Presented by Independence Blue Cross

10:28 AM

321 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Small Schools Girls 4×100

Presented by Independence Blue Cross

10:30 AM

322 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Boys 4×100

Presented by Independence Blue Cross

10:32 AM

323 Philadelphia 7th & 8th Grade Large Schools Girls 4×100

Presented by Independence Blue Cross

10:34 AM

324 Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Boys 4×100 10:36 AM

325 Philadelphia Area Private & Charter Schools Girls 4×100 10:38 AM

326 High School Boys’ 4×100 (Heats) 10:40 AM

327 High School Boys’ 4×100 (Heats) 11:05 AM

328 High School Boys’ 4×100 (Heats) 11:25 AM

329 High School Boys’ 4×100 (Heats) 11:45 AM

330 High School Boys’ 4×100 (Heats) 12:05 PM

331 High School Boys’ Prep School 4×100 Independent 12:25 PM

332 Philadelphia Elementary 4th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:30 PM

333 Philadelphia Elementary 5th Grade Shuttle Relay 12:45 PM

334 Philadelphia 6th Grade Shuttle Relay 1:00 PM

335 College Men’s 4×100 (Heats) 12:30 PM

336 College Women’s 4×100 Championship of America Invitational

Presented by Core Power

12:55 PM

337 College Women’s 4×100 College 1:00 PM

338 College Women’s 4×100 Eastern 1:02 PM

339 High School Girls’ 4×800 Championship of America

Presented by Power 99 & WDAS

1:05 PM

340 College Women’s 4×1500 Championship of America Invitational

Presented by Power 99 & WDAS

1:15 PM

341 College Men’s 4×200 Championship of America Invitational 1:35 PM

342 College Women’s 4×200 Championship of America Invitational 1:55 PM

343 High School Girls’ 4×100 Northeast 2:20 PM

344 High School Girls’ 4×100 National 2:22 PM

345 High School Girls’ 4×100 International 2:24 PM

346 High School Girls’ 4×100 Championship of America

Presented by Grace Foods

2:27 PM

347 Special Olympics 4×100 2:30 PM

348 Special Olympics 4×100 Unified 2:32 PM

349 College Men’s Distance Medley 2:35 PM

350 College Men’s Shuttle Hurdles Championship of America Invitational

Presented by Core Power

3:00 PM

351 Olympic Development Men’s Shuttle Hurdles 4x110m 3:10 PM

352 College Women’s Shuttle Hurdles Championship of America Invitational

Presented by Core Power

3:20 PM

353 College Men’s 110m Hurdles (Heats) 3:40 PM

354 College Women’s 100m Hurdles (Heats) 3:55 PM

355 Special Olympics Boys 100m dash 3:00 PM

356 Special Olympics Girls 100m dash 3:03 PM

357 Masters Men’s 100m dash 40 and older 3:05 PM

358 Masters Men’s 100m dash 45 and older 3:07 PM

359 Masters Men’s 100m dash 50 and older 3:09 PM

360 Masters Men’s 100m dash 55 and older 3:11 PM

361 Masters Men’s 100m dash 60 and older 3:13 PM

362 Masters Men’s 100m dash 65 and older 3:15 PM

363 Masters Men’s 100m dash 70 and older 3:18 PM

364 Masters Women’s 100m dash 40 and older 3:20 PM

365 Masters Women’s 100m dash 50 and older 3:22 PM

366 College Men’s 100m dash (Heats) 3:25 PM

367 College Women’s 100m dash (Heats) 3:35 PM

368 College Men’s 4×400 (Heats) 4:15 PM

369 College Men’s 4×400 CTC 4:55 PM

370 College Men’s 4×400 Pop Haddleton MAC 5:00 PM

371 High School Girls’ 4×400 Championship of America

Presented by Grace Foods

5:05 PM

372 College Men’s Distance Medley Championship of America Invitational

Presented by Retail Sites LLC

5:15 PM

373 High School Boys’ Distance Medley Championship of America

Presented by Grace Foods

5:30 PM

374 High School Boys’ Mile Run Championship

Presented by Nike

5:45 PM

375 High School Boys’ 3000m Championship

Presented by Nike

5:50 PM

376 College Women’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Invitational

Presented by Independence Blue Cross

6:05 PM

377 College Women’s Sprint Medley College 6:10 PM

378 College Men’s Sprint Medley Championship of America Invitational

Presented by Team Jamaica Bickle

6:25 PM

379 College Men’s Sprint Medley College 6:30 PM

380 Olympic Development Men’s 4×100 6:50 PM

381 Olympic Development Women’s 4×100 7:00 PM

382 Masters Men’s 4×100 40 and older 7:05 PM

383 Masters Men’s 4×100 50 and older 7:07 PM

384 Masters Men’s 4×100 60 and older 7:10 PM

385 Masters Women’s 4×100 40 and older 7:13 PM

386 Corporate Distance Medley 7:20 PM

FIELD EVENTS

701 College Men’s Discus Throw College 9:00 AM

702 College Men’s High Jump College 10:00 AM

703 College Men’s Pole Vault College 10:00 AM

704 College Women’s Triple Jump Championship 10:00 AM

705 College Women’s Triple Jump College 11:00 AM

706 College Women’s Discus Throw Championship 11:30 AM

707 College Men’s Shot Put Championship

Presented by Powering America

12:00 PM

708 High School Boys’ Discus Throw Championship 12:45 PM

709 College Men’s Shot Put College 1:15 PM

710 High School Boys’ High Jump Championship 1:45 PM

711 College Men’s Long Jump Championship 2:00 PM

712 High School Boys’ Javelin Throw Championship 2:45 PM

713 College Men’s Long Jump College 3:30 PM

714 High School Boys’ Shot Put Championship

Presented by Powering America

4:30 PM

715 College Women’s Javelin Throw College 4:45 PM

Comments