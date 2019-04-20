Watch 2019 Carifta Games Live Stream, Live Results, Order of Events: Day 1
Watch 2019 Carifta Games Live Stream, Live Results, Order of Events: Day 1

CAYMAN ISLANDS — Watch live streaming coverage and the Order of events on Day 1 of the 2019 Carifta Games in the Cayman Islands on Saturday, April 20th, 2019.

The live streaming coverage begins with the morning session on at 9:00 AM with the field events, the U-17 and U-20 girls’ high jump, while the first track event is scheduled for 9:15 AM – the Heptathlon 100m hurdles for girls Open. Follow Results – 2019 Carifta Games

A number of finals are listed on the schedule for Day 1, including the 100m finals for all age group, as well as the 400m finals for all age group.

DAY 1 SATURDAY APRIL 20, 2019 A.M. – SESSION 1
9:00 HIGH JUMP FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL
9:00 HIGH JUMP FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL
9:05 SHOT PUT FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL
9:10 DISCUS MALE UNDER 20 FINAL
9:15 100 METERS HURDLES FEMALE OPEN HEPTATHLON (1)
9:20 100 METERS MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (1)
9:30 100 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 SEMI FINALS
10:00 100 METERS MALE UNDER 17 SEMI FINALS
10:30 100 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 SEMI FINALS
11:00 100 METERS MALE UNDER 20 SEMI FINALS
11:05 HIGH JUMP FEMALE OPEN HEPTATHLON (2)
11:10 LONG JUMP MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (2)
11:15 SHOT PUT MALE UNDER 17 FINAL
11:20 DISCUS FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL
11:30 400 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 SEMI FINALS
11:50 400 METERS MALE UNDER 17 SEMI FINALS
12:10 400 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 SEMI FINALS
12:30 400 METERS MALE UNDER 20 SEMI FINALS

DAY 1 – SATURDAY APRIL 20, 2010 P.M. — SESSION 2
14:55 OPENING CEREMONY
16:30 MEDAL PRESENTATIONS
17:00 HIGH JUMP MALE UNDER 20 FINAL
17:05 LONG JUMP MALE UNDER 17 FINAL
17:10 SHOT PUT FEMALE OPEN HEPTATHALON
18:05 1500 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 (3F)I NAL
18:15 1500 METERS MALE UNDER 17 FINAL
18:20 SHOT PUT MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (3)
18:25 1500 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL
18:35 1500 METERS MALE UNDER 20 FINAL
18:45 MEDAL PRESENTATIONS
19:00 LONG JUMP FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL
19:05 JAVELIN FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL
19:10 200 METERS FEMALE OPEN HEPTATHALON
19:25 400 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 (4F)I NAL
19:32 400 METERS MALE UNDER 17 FINAL
19:40 400 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL
19:47 400 METERS MALE UNDER 20 FINAL
19:55 400 METERS MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (4)
19:58 MEDAL PRESENTATIONS
20:10 100 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL
20:17 100 METERS MALE UNDER 17 FINAL
20:25 100 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL
20:32 100 METERS MALE UNDER 20 FINAL

