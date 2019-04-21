Watch 2019 CARIFTA Games Live Streaming: Day 2

Watch live streaming coverage of Day 2 from the 2019 CARIFTA Games. You can also see the order of events, as well as follow live result updates from the three-day championships.

Live streaming from the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. is provided by the IAAF via its Youtube channel, as well as Flotrack on http://flotrack.org. Follow Results – 2019 Carifta Games

The IAAF has worked with the local organisers to promote the region’s largest junior championships and they will be live streaming all three afternoon sessions from the 2019 CARIFTA Games.

The free live stream, the IAAF noted, will be available in all territories excluding the United States and Canada, where Flotrack will provide for those territories.

2019 CARIFTA Games – Day 2 Order of Events

Schedule Time

DAY 2 – SUNDAY APRIL 21, 2019 A.M. – SESSION 3

9:00 JAVELIN FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL

9:05 LONG JUMP FEMALE OPEN HEPTATHLON

9:10 110 METERS HURDLES MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (5)

9:30 200 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 SEMI FINALS

9:45 200 METERS MALE UNDER 17 SEMI FINALS

10:00 200 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 SEMI FINALS

10:15 200 METERS MALE UNDER 20 SEMI FINALS

11:00 JAVELIN FEMALE OPEN HEPTATHALON

11:05 HIGH JUMP MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (6)

11:10 LONG JUMP FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL

11:15 800 METERS MALE UNDER 20 SEMI FINALS

DAY 2 – SUNDAY APRIL 21, 2019 P.M. – SESSION 4

16:45 MEDAL PRESENTATIONS

17:05 TRIPLE JUMP FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL

17:10 JAVELIN MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (7)

17:45 400 METERS HURDLES FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL

17:55 400 METERS HURDLES FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL

18:05 400 METERS HURDLES MALE UNDER 17 FINAL

18:15 400 METERS HURDLES MALE UNDER 20 FINAL

18:17 MEDAL PRESENTATIONS

18:30 800 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL

18:40 800 METERS MALE UNDER 17 FINAL

18:50 800 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL

19:00 800 METERS MALE UNDER 20 FINAL

19:05 HIGH JUMP MALE UNDER 17 FINAL

19:07 800 METERS FEMALE OPEN HEPTATHLON (7)

19:10 LONG JUMP MALE UNDER 20 FINAL

19:15 JAVELIN MALE UNDER 17 FINAL

19:16 MEDAL PRESENTATIONS

19:50 1500 METERS MALE OPEN OCTATHALON (8)

20:10 200 METERS FEMALE UNDER 17 FINAL

20:20 200 METERS MALE UNDER 17 FINAL

20:30 200 METERS FEMALE UNDER 20 FINAL

20:40 200 METERS MALE UNDER 20 FINAL

