Watch 2019 Penn Relays Live Stream: Day 1

The following is the schedule, event times and live streaming information for Thursday’s action at the 2019 Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

RUNNING EVENTS

101 College Women’s 400m Hurdles Championship

10:00 AM

102 High School Girls’ 400m Hurdles Championship

10:20 AM

103 High School Girls’ 4×800 Small Schools 10:30 AM

104 High School Girls’ 4×800 Small Schools 10:40 AM

105 High School Girls’ 4×800 Large Schools 10:50 AM

106 High School Girls’ 4×800 Large Schools 11:00 AM

107 High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats) 11:10 AM

108 High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats) 11:35 AM

109 High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats) 12:00 PM

110 High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats) 12:25 PM

111 High School Girls’ 4×100 (Heats) 12:50 PM

112 High School Girls’ Prep School 4×100 Independent 1:15 PM

113 College Women’s 4×100 (Heats) 1:20 PM

114 High School Girls’ 4×400 1:35 PM

115 High School Girls’ 4×400 1:40 PM

116 High School Girls’ 4×400 1:45 PM

117 High School Girls’ 4×400 1:50 PM

118 High School Girls’ 4×400 1:55 PM

119 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:00 PM

120 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:05 PM

121 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:10 PM

122 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:15 PM

123 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:20 PM

124 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:25 PM

125 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:30 PM

126 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:35 PM

127 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:40 PM

128 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:45 PM

129 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:50 PM

130 High School Girls’ 4×400 2:55 PM

131 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:00 PM

132 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:05 PM

133 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:10 PM

134 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:15 PM

135 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:20 PM

136 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:25 PM

137 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:30 PM

138 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:35 PM

139 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:40 PM

140 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:45 PM

141 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:50 PM

142 High School Girls’ 4×400 3:55 PM

143 High School Girls’ 4×400 4:00 PM

144 High School Girls’ 4×400 4:05 PM

145 High School Girls’ 4×400 4:10 PM

146 High School Girls’ 4×400 4:15 PM

147 High School Girls’ 4×400 4:20 PM

148 High School Girls’ Prep School 4×400 Independent 4:25 PM

149 High School Girls’ Prep School 4×400 Prep 4:30 PM

150 High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Academic 4:35 PM

151 High School Girls’ 4×400 Central 4:40 PM

152 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban A 4:45 PM

153 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban ChesMont 4:50 PM

154 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban National 4:55 PM

155 High School Girls’ 4×400 Suburban American 5:00 PM

156 High School Girls’ 4×400 Northern Delaware 5:05 PM

157 High School Girls’ 4×400 South Jersey Small 5:10 PM

158 High School Girls’ 4×400 South Jersey Large 5:15 PM

159 High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Catholic 5:20 PM

160 High School Girls’ 4×400 Philadelphia Public 5:25 PM

161 College Women’s Distance Medley Championship of America Invitational

5:30 PM

162 College Women’s Distance Medley College 5:40 PM

163 High School Girls’ 3000m Championship

5:55 PM

164 High School Girls’ Mile Run Championship

6:05 PM

165 High School Girls’ Distance Medley Championship of America

6:10 PM

166 College Women’s 4×400 (Heats) 6:25 PM

167 College Women’s 4×400 CTC 7:10 PM

168 College Women’s 4×400 Centennial/MAC 7:15 PM

201 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 7:30 PM

202 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase 8:00 PM

203 Women’s 3000m 8:25 PM

204 Women’s 5000m 8:40 PM

205 Men’s 5000m 9:20 PM

206 Women’s 10,000m 10:20 PM

207 Men’s 10,000m 11:00 PM

FIELD EVENTS

601 College Women’s Discus Throw College 9:00 AM

602 College Women’s High Jump College 10:00 AM

603 College Women’s Pole Vault College 10:00 AM

604 High School Girls’ Discus Throw Championship 11:15 AM

605 College Women’s Shot Put Championship 11:30 AM

606 College Women’s Long Jump Championship 12:00 PM

607 College Women’s Shot Put College 12:45 PM

608 College Women’s Hammer Throw Championship 1:00 PM

609 High School Girls’ Pole Vault Championship

1:30 PM

610 High School Girls’ Long Jump Championship 1:45 PM

611 High School Girls’ Triple Jump Championship 1:45 PM

612 College Women’s Hammer Throw College 2:15 PM

613 High School Girls’ High Jump Championship 2:30 PM

614 High School Girls’ Shot Put Championship 3:30 PM

615 College Women’s Long Jump College 4:00 PM

616 College Women’s Pole Vault Championship

4:00 PM

617 High School Girls’ Javelin Throw Championship 4:30 PM

618 College Women’s Javelin Throw Championship 6:30 PM

