Watch USA vs. The World at Penn Relays Live Stream: Day 3

PHILADELPHIA — The international stars will take the track at University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field on Saturday, April 27 when Team USA battles against The World as part of the 125th running of Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

Teams from Jamaica, Bahamas, Canada, Kenya, Haiti will take on USA in the 4x100m, 4x400m and sprint medley events.

Jamaica will include Olympic champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson.

Meanwhile, Jamaican schools will hope to continue their dominance on the High School boys side when the likes of Calabar, Kingston College, Jamaica College and St. Jago battle on the track.

Coverage of Xfinity presents USA vs. The World at Penn Relays will be available Saturday on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold from 12:30-3:00 p.m. ET. Penn Relays coverage will be live on USATF.TV+ starting Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET. Save 10% off a USATF.TV+ subscription with promo code pennrelays2019 . Click here for a live schedule.

Xfinity presents USA vs. The World at Penn Relays

Xfinity Men’s 4×100 – USA blue, USA red, Jamaica yellow, Jamaica green, Canada, Kenya, Antigua & Barbuda, Haiti, Guyana

Nike Women’s 4×100 – USA blue, USA red, Jamaica yellow, Jamaica green, Canada, Kenya, Guyana

Nike Men’s 4×400 – USA blue, USA red, Jamaica, Bahamas, Canada, Kenya, Guyana

Xfinity Women’s 4×400 – USA blue, USA red, Jamaica, Canada, Kenya

Michelob Ultra Women’s SMR – (100, 100, 200, 400) – USA, Jamaica, Canada, Kenya, Guyana, Bahamas

Chocolate Milk Men’s SMR – (200, 200, 400, 800) – USA blue, USA red, Jamaica, Canada, Kenya, Haiti





