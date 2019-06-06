2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Live Streaming: June 5-8

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships is well on its way at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin and you can stream the action live on the ESPN family of networks.

Live online streaming coverage will be available on ESPN3 and WatchESPN, while ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will provide the action for television viewers throughout the four days of competition. Follow live and updated results and team scores Live NCAA Track and Field 2019

The semifinals for all races will take place Wednesday (men) and Thursday (women), while the men’s championship day is scheduled for Friday, and the women’s championship day is Saturday.

Also, should you miss a day’s coverage, you can always visit WatchESPN.com to watch the re-aired complete video.

At the end of Wednesday’s semi-final day on the men’s side, Mississippi State leads on points after six finals.

The Bulldogs ended the day, which included five scoring events in the field and one on the track, with 24 points and they lead BYU, which has 21, LSU (18), Georgia (12) and Kansas (11) to round out the men’s top five teams in the standings.

Mississippi State’s Anderson Peters broke his own NCAA championships record twice Wednesday on his way to winning the men’s javelin. Peters finished the day with a top throw of 86.62 meters.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen repeated as champion and improved his own meet record by clearing 5.95 meters to win the men’s pole vault. The men’s long jump went to JuVaughn Harrison of LSU with a personal best mark of 8.20m.

The 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will continue at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday with the 110m hurdles in the men’s decathlon.

Action in the Women’s competition will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with field events, while the running events start at 8:02 p.m.

All Final events are in bold

