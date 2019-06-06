2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Live Streaming: June 5-8
2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Live Streaming: June 5-8

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships is well on its way at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin and you can stream the action live on the ESPN family of networks.

Live online streaming coverage will be available on ESPN3 and WatchESPN, while ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will provide the action for television viewers throughout the four days of competition. Follow live and updated results and team scores Live NCAA Track and Field 2019

The semifinals for all races will take place Wednesday (men) and Thursday (women), while the men’s championship day is scheduled for Friday, and the women’s championship day is Saturday.

Also, should you miss a day’s coverage, you can always visit WatchESPN.com to watch the re-aired complete video.

At the end of Wednesday’s semi-final day on the men’s side, Mississippi State leads on points after six finals.

The Bulldogs ended the day, which included five scoring events in the field and one on the track, with 24 points and they lead BYU, which has 21, LSU (18), Georgia (12) and Kansas (11) to round out the men’s top five teams in the standings.

Mississippi State’s Anderson Peters broke his own NCAA championships record twice Wednesday on his way to winning the men’s javelin. Peters finished the day with a top throw of 86.62 meters.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen repeated as champion and improved his own meet record by clearing 5.95 meters to win the men’s pole vault. The men’s long jump went to JuVaughn Harrison of LSU with a personal best mark of 8.20m.

The 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will continue at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday with the 110m hurdles in the men’s decathlon.

Action in the Women’s competition will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with field events, while the running events start at 8:02 p.m.

Again, live streaming is available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, WatchESPN and ESPN3.

All Final events are in bold

DAYDATE/TIMEEVENTNETWORKWATCH LIVE
Wed6/5/2019   3 p.m.Hammer Throw Final (MEN)
Daniel Haugh (Kennesaw State)		ESPN3 Stream Live
Wed6/5/2019   5:30 p.m.Pole Vault Final (MEN)
Chris Nilsen (South Dakota)		ESPN3 Stream Live
Wed6/5/2019   5:45 p.m.Javelin Final (MEN)
Anderson Peters (Mississippi State)		ESPN3 Stream Live
Wed6/5/2019   7 p.m.Long Jump Final (MEN)
JuVaughn Harrison (LSU)
 		ESPN3 Stream Live
Wed6/5/2019   7:40 p.m.Shot Put Final (MEN) 
Tripp Piperi (Texas)		ESPN3 Stream Live
Wed6/5/2019 10:08 p.m.10,000 Meters Final (MEN)
Clayton Young (BYU)		ESPN2 
Thu6/6/2019   2 p.m.Decathlon: 110 Meter Hurdles (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   2:50 p.m.Decathlon: Discus Flight 1 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   3:20 p.m.Decathlon: Discus Flight 2 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   4 p.m.Decathlon: Pole Vault Flight 1 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   4 p.m.Decathlon: Pole Vault Flight 2 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   5:30p.m.Hammer Throw Final (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   6:30 p.m.Decathlon: Javelin Flight 1 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   7:10 p.m.Decathlon: Javelin Flight 2 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   8 p.m.Running EventsESPNU 
Thu6/6/2019   8:30 p.m.Pole Vault Final (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   9 p.m.Running EventsESPN2 
Thu6/6/2019   9:15 p.m.Javelin Final (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   9:30 p.m.Long Jump Flights 1 and 2 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019   10:10 p.m.Shot Put Flights 1 and 2 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Thu6/6/2019 10:38 p.m.10,000 Meters Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Fri6/7/2019   3:30 p.m.Heptathlon: 100 Meter Hurdles and High Jump Flight 1 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019   4:30 p.m.Heptathlon: High Jump Flight 2  (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019   6:30 p.m.Heptathlon: Shot Put Flight 1 (WOMEN)ESPN 3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019   6:30 p.m.Heptathlon: Shot Put Flight 2 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019   8 p.m.High Jump Final (MEN)ESPN 3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019   8:05 p.m.Discus Final (MEN)ESPN 3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019 8:32 p.m.4×100 Meter Relay Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019   8:40 p.m.Triple Jump Flight 1 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019   8:40 p.m.Triple Jump Flight 2 (MEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Fri6/7/2019 8:41 p.m.1500 Meters Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 8:54 p.m.3000 Meter Steeplechase Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 9:12 p.m.110 Meter Hurdles Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 9:22 p.m.100 Meters Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 9:32 p.m.400 Meters Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 9:44 p.m.800 Meters Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 9:57 p.m.400 Meter Hurdles Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 10:07 p.m.200 Meters Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 10:13 p.m.Heptathlon: 200 Meters (WOMEN)  
Fri6/7/2019 10:25 p.m.5000 Meters Final (MEN)ESPN 
Fri6/7/2019 10:51 p.m.4×400 Meter Relay Final (MEN)ESPN 
Sat6/8/2019   2:30 p.m.Heptathlon: Long Jump Flight 1 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Sat6/8/2019   2:30 p.m.Heptathlon: Long Jump Flight 2 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Sat6/8/2019   3:45 p.m.Heptathlon: Javelin (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Sat6/8/2019   6 p.m.High Jump Final (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Sat6/8/2019   6:05 p.m.Discus Final (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Sat6/8/2019   6:30 p.m.Running EventsESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  6:32 p.m.4×100 Meter Relay Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019   6:40 p.m.Triple Jump Flight 1 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Sat6/8/2019   6:40 p.m.Triple Jump Flight 2 (WOMEN)ESPN3 Stream Live
Sat6/8/2019  6:41 p.m.1500 Meters Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  6:54 p.m.3000 Meter Steeplechase Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  7:12 p.m.100 Meter Hurdles Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  7:22 p.m.100 Meters Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  7:32 p.m.400 Meters Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  7:44 p.m.800 Meters Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  7:57 p.m.400 Meter Hurdles Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  8:07 p.m.200 Meters Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  8:25 p.m.5000 Meters Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 
Sat6/8/2019  8:51 p.m.4×400 Meters Relay Final (WOMEN)ESPN2 

