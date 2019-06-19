Follow Jamaica National Senior and Junior Championships: Schedule and More

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica National Senior and Junior Championships will get underway at the National Stadium on Thursday and the following is the tentative schedule for the four-day meeting.

The championships, which is being used to select the teams for the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar in September and the Pan Am U20 Athletics Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, next month, will run from June 20-23.

Exciting performances on the women’s side are slated to come from the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson, Briana Williams, Kiara Grant, Shericka Jackson, Kevona Davis, Janeek Brown, Chrisann Gordon, Danielle Williams, Janieve Russell, Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams, Shadae Lawrence and Danniel Thomas-Dodd, among others.

On the men’s side, Fedrick Dacres, Yohan Blake, Akeem Bloomfield, Kemar Bailey-Cole, Demish Gaye, Nathan Allen, Omar McLeod, Ronald Levy, Jaheel Hyde, Tajay Gayle, Shown-D Thompson, Damar Forbes, Jordan Scott and O’Dayne Richards are expected to be among the star performers.

As usual, action on the first day will start at 10:00 am with the qualifying round of the men’s 100m.

Following that, there will be a long delay until 5:30 pm when the men’s Javelin Throw final gets going and this will be followed by the final of the men’s Triple Jump at 5:32 pm.

Action on the track in the evening session on day one begins at 6:05 pm with the heats of the women’s 400m hurdles, which will be followed by the men’s equivalent.

The first day will conclude with the heats of the women’s 100m, in addition to the quarter-finals in the men’s category.

