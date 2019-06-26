How To Watch 2019 Prefontaine Classic Live Streaming

The Eugene Diamond League – Prefontaine Classic will be broadcast live from Palo Alto, California on Sunday, June 30 via multiple outlets worldwide.

In the United States the broadcast will be available on tv & online NBC Gold online and NBC for cable/satellite subscribers.

NBC Gold requires a separate subscription available here.

The NBC broadcast will begin at 4:00pm ET. Check your local listings for NBC.

USATF.TV will have on demand videos available on July 1.

In Canada, CBC Sports will carry the Sunday broadcast live online and on tv at 4:00pm ET.

Check local listing for CBC Sports. Watch online in Canada here.

In England and around the UK, Eurosport will carry the Saturday action live at 21:00 BST. Check your local listings.

