Rodgers Edged Gatlin, Wlodarczyk Returns To Form In Turku

TURKU, Finland — American Mike Rodgers edged countryman Justin Gatlin for victory in the men’s 100m, while World and Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk returned to top form at the 57th Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku on Tuesday.

The meet was an IAAF World Challenge meeting and was watched by a record attendance of 13,345.

Rodgers continued his preparation for the U.S. Outdoor Championships by clocking a season’s best of 10.00 seconds to pip U.S. compatriot Gatlin in a tightly finished 100m dash.

Gatlin, the reigning world champion over the straightaway dash, took second in 10.01, while third went Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs in a season’s best 10.13.

The women’s 100m title went to Canada’s Crystal Emmanuel, who clocked her fastest time so far this season, at 11.19 secs. The time was just outside her personal best of 11.11 secs, set last August.

USA’s Shania Collins also ran a season’s best 11.22 for second with third going to Briton’s Kristal Awuah (11.39).

Meanwhile, in the field events, Poland’s Wlodarczyk produced a season’s best of 75.61m to win the women’s Hammer Throw.

Wlodarczyk, who was making only her second competitive appearance of the season, had three measures beyond 75 metres (75.42m), (75.61m) (75.17m), with her opening throw being 71.09m.

Her winning throw also bettered her own previous Finnish all-comers’ record of 74.29m, set to win the 2012 European Championships title.

Countrywoman Joanna Fiodorow took second with a season’s best of 74.71m and third place was picked up by China’s Wang Zheng (73.52m).

The men’s Discus Throw went to inform Jamaican Fedrick Dacres, who toss stadium record mark of 66.74m to win the event.

Olympic champion Christoph Harting of Germany was second with a season’s best of 66.01m. Third place went to 2015 world champion Piotr Małachowski of Poland with 65.99m.

World leader Daniel Ståhl of Sweden fouled all of his three attempts.

Comments