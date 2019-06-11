Samba Withdraws From Oslo Bislett Games IAAF Diamond League Meeting
Qatar star hurdler Abderrahman Samba has been forced to withdraw from Thursday’s Oslo Bislett Games – IAAF Diamond League meeting, organizers revealed.

Samba has contracted a bursitis inflammation in the hip. A medical statement will follow from the Qatar Federation later today, says Meeting Director Steinar Hoen.

Sad, but not something we can do anything about. Now we choose to focus on the duel between Karsten Warholm and Kyron McMaster.

The latter has beaten Warholm twice in the Diamond League final, so this is a great opportunity for Karsten to get revenge, he says.

