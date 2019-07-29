2019 USATF Outdoor Championships Live Stream, Live Results: Day 4

Close
Search
Christian Coleman of USA

DES MOINES, Iowa — The complete schedule, along with the live streaming and live results on the fourth and final day of competition at the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships on Sunday.

Live streaming coverage of the track and field championships from Drake Stadium at Drake University, will be on NBC Sports Gold but viewers will need to purchase a subscription. NBC Sports Network will have the live the TV broadcast. Start Lists|Competition Schedule | Live Results |NBC SPORTS 

NBC SPORTS GOLD: 4-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
NBCSN: 7-8 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK
NBC: 8-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

A total of 17 finals are slated for Sunday’s Day 4, including the men’s and women’s 200m, the 800m for both genders, as well as the men’s 110m hurdles and the women’s 3000m Steeplechase.

The men’s long jump and high jump and the women’s pole vault are among the title up for the taking in field event action.

Christian Coleman and Teahna Daniels will race in the men’s and women’s 200m semi-finals, as they seek to win the sprint double, following their 100m victories on Friday night.

World-leader Noah Lyles will also race in the men’s 200m semis.

Lots of attention will also be on Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers when they lock horns in the final of the women’s 800m, while the men’s equivalent, which will feature Clayton Murphy and Donavan Brazier, is also expected to attract similar attention.

Elsewhere, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts and Jarret Eaton will lineup in the semi-finals of the men’s 110m hurdles, world-leader Jenn Suhr will go head-to-head with the two-time national champion and reigning world silver medalist Sandi Morris in the women’s pole vault final.

World champion Emma Coburn, silver medalist Courtney Frerichs, the American record holder and Allie Ostrander will battle for the women’s 3000m Steeplechase title, while Lopez Lomong will aim to secure 10,000m/5000m double when he lineups in the latter on Sunday.

DAY FOUR / SUNDAY, JULY 28TH
NBC Sports Gold 3:00 PM CT
NBCSN 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT
NBC 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT
Time (CT)EventDivisionRound
7:00 AM10,000m Race WalkMenFinal
7:50 AM10,000m Race WalkWomenFinal
2:30 PMLong JumpWomenHeptathlon
3:00 PMDiscus ThrowWomenFinal
4:05 PMJavelin ThrowWomenHeptathlon
4:35 PMHigh JumpMenFinal
5:00 PM200mMenSemifinal
5:10 PMPole VaultWomenFinal
5:14 PM200mWomenSemifinal
5:28 PM110m HurdlesMenSemifinal
5:42 PM800mWomenHeptathlon
6:00 PMLong JumpMenFinal
6:02 PMMichelob Ultra 800mMenFinal
6:09 PMNike 3,000m SteepleWomenFinal
6:20 PMShot PutWomenFinal
6:23 PMToyota 5,000mMenFinal
6:42 PMChocolate Milk 5,000mWomenFinal
7:04 PM400m HurdlesWomenFinal
7:12 PMToyota 800mWomenFinal
7:20 PM110m HurdlesMenFinal
7:33 PMChocolate Milk 1,500mMenFinal
7:43 PMNike 200mWomenFinal
7:51 PMXfinity 200mMenFinal
End of Championship

Comments

Related articles

USA vs. the World TV Schedule; 2018 Penn Relays Live Stream: Day 3
Main News

USA vs. the World TV Schedule; 2018 Penn Relays Live Stream: Day 3

By Steve Campbell
Champs 2017 Final Points Standings: Boys’ Team Scores
Main News

Champs 2017 Final Points Standings: Boys’ Team Scores

By Gary Smith
2017 Houston Marathon and Houston Half Marathon Results
Main NewsResults

2017 Houston Marathon and Houston Half Marathon Results

By Glen Andrews
Thompson, Powell Headline Jamaica’s IAAF World Relays Team
Main News

Thompson, Powell Headline Jamaica’s IAAF World Relays Team

By Gary Smith
Gatlin Sends Kind Words To Jamaican Livermore After Penn Relays Injury
Main News

Gatlin Sends Kind Words To Jamaican Livermore After Penn Relays Injury

By Christopher George

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Aaron Brown Wins Sprint Double At Canadian Championships

Dalilah Muhammad Breaks 400m Hurdles World Record At U.S. Trials, Runs 52.20

2019 USATF Outdoor Championships Live Stream, Live Results: Day 4

Olympic Champion Brittney Reese Plans To Cement Herself In Track and Field History.

2019 USATF Outdoor Championships Live Stream, Results, Schedule: Day 3

Allyson Felix: I Am In Some Type of Shape, But Not Race Sharp

Coleman, Daniels Bagged 100m National Titles At U.S. 2019 Trials: Day 2

McNeal, Harrison Among Top Qualifiers In Women’s 100m Hurdles: U.S. Trials Day 2