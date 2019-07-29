2019 USATF Outdoor Championships Live Stream, Live Results: Day 4

DES MOINES, Iowa — The complete schedule, along with the live streaming and live results on the fourth and final day of competition at the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships on Sunday.

Live streaming coverage of the track and field championships from Drake Stadium at Drake University, will be on NBC Sports Gold but viewers will need to purchase a subscription. NBC Sports Network will have the live the TV broadcast. Start Lists|Competition Schedule | Live Results |NBC SPORTS

NBC SPORTS GOLD: 4-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

NBCSN: 7-8 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

NBC: 8-9 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

A total of 17 finals are slated for Sunday’s Day 4, including the men’s and women’s 200m, the 800m for both genders, as well as the men’s 110m hurdles and the women’s 3000m Steeplechase.

The men’s long jump and high jump and the women’s pole vault are among the title up for the taking in field event action.

Christian Coleman and Teahna Daniels will race in the men’s and women’s 200m semi-finals, as they seek to win the sprint double, following their 100m victories on Friday night.

World-leader Noah Lyles will also race in the men’s 200m semis.

Lots of attention will also be on Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers when they lock horns in the final of the women’s 800m, while the men’s equivalent, which will feature Clayton Murphy and Donavan Brazier, is also expected to attract similar attention.

Elsewhere, Grant Holloway, Daniel Roberts and Jarret Eaton will lineup in the semi-finals of the men’s 110m hurdles, world-leader Jenn Suhr will go head-to-head with the two-time national champion and reigning world silver medalist Sandi Morris in the women’s pole vault final.

World champion Emma Coburn, silver medalist Courtney Frerichs, the American record holder and Allie Ostrander will battle for the women’s 3000m Steeplechase title, while Lopez Lomong will aim to secure 10,000m/5000m double when he lineups in the latter on Sunday.

DAY FOUR / SUNDAY, JULY 28TH NBC Sports Gold 3:00 PM CT NBCSN 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT NBC 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT Time (CT) Event Division Round 7:00 AM 10,000m Race Walk Men Final 7:50 AM 10,000m Race Walk Women Final 2:30 PM Long Jump Women Heptathlon 3:00 PM Discus Throw Women Final 4:05 PM Javelin Throw Women Heptathlon 4:35 PM High Jump Men Final 5:00 PM 200m Men Semifinal 5:10 PM Pole Vault Women Final 5:14 PM 200m Women Semifinal 5:28 PM 110m Hurdles Men Semifinal 5:42 PM 800m Women Heptathlon 6:00 PM Long Jump Men Final 6:02 PM Michelob Ultra 800m Men Final 6:09 PM Nike 3,000m Steeple Women Final 6:20 PM Shot Put Women Final 6:23 PM Toyota 5,000m Men Final 6:42 PM Chocolate Milk 5,000m Women Final 7:04 PM 400m Hurdles Women Final 7:12 PM Toyota 800m Women Final 7:20 PM 110m Hurdles Men Final 7:33 PM Chocolate Milk 1,500m Men Final 7:43 PM Nike 200m Women Final 7:51 PM Xfinity 200m Men Final End of Championship

Comments