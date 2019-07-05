How Watch Lausanne IAAF Diamond League Live; Schedule: July 5

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The 2019 IAAF Diamond League moves to the Swiss city of Lausanne for the latest meeting on Friday, July 5.

Follow the schedule, get live results, updates and stream the coverage from Switzerland, where a number of world-class athletes are down to compete.

Among the superstars listed on the schedule to compete today are American Noah Lyles, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Andre De Grasse of Canada, Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, along with Timothy Cheruiyot, Emmanuel Korir, Paul Chelimo and Muktar Edris.

Competition begins at 12:00 p.m. ET with the 400m B race for women, but the live television broadcast is slated to start at 2:03 with the women’s 400m main event.

The men’s 200m, which includes Lyles (19.72 seconds), the second fastest man in the world this year, will close out the individual event program.

Live coverage on NBC Sports Network in the USA and CBC Sports.

Lausanne IAAF Diamond League Schedule

Friday, July 5

12:00 p.m. ET 400m B Women Entries

12:10 400m B Men Entries

12:20 100m B Women Heat C Entries

12:30 100m B Women Heat B Entries

12:40 100m B Women Heat A Entries

12:50 800m B Men Entries

1:00 1500m U18 Women Entries

1:00 Javelin Women Entries

1:05 Shot Put Women Entries

1:10 1500m U18 Men Entries

1:20 5x80m U14 Mixed Entries

1:20 Triple Jump Women Entries

1:44 1500m Wheelchair Men Entries

1:54 400m Hurdles Men Entries

TV BROADCAST AND LIVE STREAMING STARTS

2:03 400m Women Entries

2:10 Pole Vault Men Entries

2:10 200m Women Entries

2:18 800m Women Entries

2:25 High Jump Women Entries

2:28 110m Hurdles Men Entries

2:37 800m Men Entries

2:45 Long Jump Men Entries

2:46 100m Women Entries

2:55 5000m Men Entries

3:15 100m Men Entries

3:23 400m Hurdles Women Entries

3:32 1500m Men Entries

3:42 200m Men Entries

3:50 4x100m Women Entries

Comments