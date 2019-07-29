Shaunae Miller-Uibo Flashes To 400m Victory At Bahamian Championships

Close
Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo was in dazzling form again after she delighted the home fans with a star-studded performance to win the women’s 400 meters at the Bahamian Championships in Nassau.

Miller-Uibo, who entered the championships with the fastest time in the world this year, laid down another marker when she posted 49.59 seconds to race away from her opponents in a solo run.

She finished almost four seconds clear of the second-place finisher, Botswana’s Galefele Moroko, while the closest Bahamian was over seven minutes behind.

Miller-Uibo, the 2016 Rio Olympic champion, leads the world with a very brisk 49.05 seconds, set to win in Gainesville, FL, on April 27.

The 25-year-old who has been in sizzling form all thus far, has also clocked 49.54 to win at the Racers Adidas Grand Prix in June.

World championships silver medalist, Steven Gardiner came out on top in the men’s 400m, running a time of 44.90 to defeat Alonzo Russell, who took second in 45.28.

The time was Gardiner’s third fastest for the season and his fourth sub 45 seconds performance of the term.

Elsewhere, 2012 World Junior sprint double champion, Anthonique Strachan, who trains at the MVP Track Club in Jamaica with the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson, won the 100m and 200m double with times of 11.45 and 23.23, respectively.

In other results, Olympic finalist Pedrya Seymour secured her first national 100m hurdles title with a 12.84 seconds effort, while Terrence Jones posted 20.43 to win the men’s 200m and Trevor Barry cleared 2.20m for victory in the men’s high jump.

