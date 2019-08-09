Fraser-Pryce Sets Pan American 200m Record, Wins Gold In 22.43

LIMA, Peru — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set a Pan American Games record of 22.43 seconds to win the women’s 200m on the fourth-day of track and field competition on Friday.

Comfortable For Fraser-Pryce

Drawn in lane six for today’s final, Fraser-Pryce rocketed from the blocks and covered Canada’s Crystal Emmanuel in a flash as she entered the home straight with a commanding lead.

The 32-year-old Jamaican ran out of steam in the closing meters but had a comfortable enough lead to hold on for the victory on a chilly and less than ideal evening for sprinting.

Fraser-Pryce, who is tied with countrywoman and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson for the fastest time in the world this year over 100m with 10.73 secs, will be attempting to win the women’s 100m and 200m sprint double at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha.

The Jamaican sprint queen won the double as part of her triple gold medal achievement at the 2013 world championships.

Vitoria Christina, the 100m bronze medalist, improved her personal best to 22.62 for the silver medal, while Tynia Gaither of the Bahamas grabbed the bronze in 22.76.

Quinonez Finishes Strong

Meanwhile, Alex Quinonez of Equador finished like a speed train to power his way to victory in the men’s 200m final.

Quinonez, who ran a very conservative opening 100m, turned on the burners over the last 60m to pull away from the field and sealed the win in an impressive 20.27 (-1.0m/s).

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who qualified for the final on time, crept up for second place in the final from lane one with a time of 20.38, while Yancarlos Martínez of the Dominican Republic was third in 20.44.

Panama’s Alonso Edward, the 2009 world silver medalist, was on course to win a medal but faded to fourth in 20.55.

