Fraser-Pryce Takes On Top 200m Field At Birmingham Diamond League Meet

LONDON, UK — Sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will continue her preparations for the 2019 World Championships with another appearance in the 200m at the Muller Grand Prix – IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday (18).

Fraser-Pryce, the multi World and Olympic champion, is targeting the sprint double in Doha, next month and the Jamaican and her coach Stephen Francis is hoping to use the circuit to fine-tune some of her weak areas.

The 32-year-old will face a very strong field line-up in Birmingham, as the battle for places in the IAAF Diamond League final heats up.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who has been in incredible this season over both the 200m and 400m and she too will be pushing to secure a place for Zurich where she could defend her Diamond League title.

The Bahamian who posted 22.09 seconds for victory in Monaco, currently sits at ninth in the women’s 200m Diamond League standings and a win in Birmingham would be sufficient for her to qualify for the final.

Meanwhile, the event will also feature two of the already four qualified finalists for Zurich.

Dutch sprinter and two-time world champion Dafne Schippers, as well as Great Britain’s European champion Dina Asher-Smith, will also line up in the event.

Asher-Smith has so far posted 22.18 this season when putting away Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica and Schippers in Stockholm, at the end of May.

Schippers’ best for the season is 22.45.

Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, who is returning to her best form, following her 22.05 performance to win at the Prefontaine Classic, along with world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast are also in the field.

American champion Dezerea Bryant, who owns a personal best of 22.18, has done 22.47 this season, while countrywoman Payton Chadwick completes the field and hopes to dip under 23-seconds for the first time in her career.

