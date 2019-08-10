Fraser-Pryce Working Hard On Getting Better Over 200m

Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce London 2018 DL

LIMA, Peru – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has won five major championships 100 meters titles, but the Jamaican sprint star would like to believe that she is more than just a 100m runner.

Fraser-Pryce, one of the most decorated female sprinters at global championships, added the Pan American Games 200m title to her growing collection with a record-breaking performance on Friday.

Record Breaking Run

The 32-year-old who is targeting the sprint double at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, next month, posted 22.43 (-0.1 m/s) seconds to lower the previous Games record of 22.45, set in 1979 by American Evelyn Ashford.

“It’s a long time since I’ve broken a record so I feel great about that,” she told reporters after her winning run.

Fraser-Pryce added: “I want to think that I’m much better at 100m, but the 200m represent a bigger challenge for me.”

The twice Olympic 100m champion and three-time world champion in the same event, controlled the women’s 200m from start to finish, after running a strong curve to build a big lead and then eased down in the closing meters.

Fraser-Pryce Dedicates Title To Son

“I’m working on getting better at 200m and I’m also very happy to win this title for my country,” she added, noting that she dedicated the victory to her two-year-old son Zyon.

“I knew it was cold, but it was cold for everyone, not just for me, so I just wanted to execute the first 100m like my coach told me to do.”

Fraser-Pryce, who is the joint-fastest 100m runner this season with a time of 10.73 seconds, will return to Jamaica to continue her preparations for Doha.

“Now, I thank god that I finished healthy and I can go back home and put on some more training,” the Jamaican revealed.

Brazil’s Vitoria Cristina Rose won silver the silver medal with a personal best of 22.62, while Bahamian Tynia Gaither picked up the bronze with 22.76.

Comments

Related articles

Boys and Girls Champs 2019 Day 4 Live Streaming, Live Results: March 29
Main News

Boys and Girls Champs 2019 Day 4 Live Streaming, Live Results: March 29

By Gary Smith
USA’s Ce’aira Brown Improves PR To 1:58.01 In Karlstad
Main News

USA’s Ce’aira Brown Improves PR To 1:58.01 In Karlstad

By Symone Goss
Main News

Antiguan Sprinter Cejhae Greene Runs 10.01 At Georgia Invite

By Symone Goss
Fraser-Pryce Targets October Return; Staying At MVP TC
Main News

Fraser-Pryce Targets October Return; Staying At MVP TC

By Racquel Smith
Jhevaughn Matherson Wins 100m Heat In 10.47 At Champs 2018
Main News

Jhevaughn Matherson Wins 100m Heat In 10.47 At Champs 2018

By Racquel Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Search

Fraser-Pryce Working Hard On Getting Better Over 200m

World-Class Men’s Javelin Field Set For Birmingham

Fraser-Pryce Sets Pan American 200m Record, Wins Gold In 22.43

Kendra Harrison v Danielle Williams At Birmingham Diamond League Meeting

Jamaica’s Jackson Wins Pan American 400m Gold

Taplin Tells Zambrano To Chill Ahead Pan American 400m Finals

Elaine Thompson Wins Pan American Games 100m Title

Elaine Thompson Breezes Into Pan American 100m Finals; Dacres Breaks Games Record