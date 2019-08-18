How To Watch and Follow Live Stream From Birmingham Diamond League: Aug. 18

BIRMINGHAM, UK – Some of the world’s high-profile athletes will be on show at the Muller Grand Prix – Birmingham Diamond League meeting on Sunday and you can stream live television coverage online.

There will also live result updates from the event, which is the 11th stop on the IAAF Diamond League circuit.

The live coverage gets underway at 8:00 am ET with NBC Sports Gold providing live stream for those wanting to watch the meet in the United States, starting at 9:00 am ET. Useful links Timetable, entry lists and live results | Birmingham Diamond League meeting updates

For those wanting to watch the action in Canada, CBCSports.ca and its CBC Sports app streaming devices will continue to provide the live coverage with the meet scheduled to be shown from 9:00 to 11:00 am ET.

Meanwhile, BBC One will be airing live television and online stream of the meeting, starting from 13:35 local time (8:35 am ET) until 16:15 local time (11:15 am ET).

Sunday’s Muller Grand Prix Diamond League meeting in Birmingham is the penultimate stop before the finals, which will be held in Zurich on August 29 and Brussels on September 6.

Several of the world’s best talents will be using the meet as part of their preparations for the IAAF World Championships in Doha later in September.

The meet will feature the likes of multi World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who will race in a studded women’s 200m field that also includes Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas.

World leader Danielle Williams of Jamaica and world record-holder Kendra Harrison of the USA will lead a strong women’s 100m hurdles field, while Olympic champion Omar McLeod goes up against US champion Daniel Roberts in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Elsewhere, world and Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia is set to feature in the women’s discus throw, following a return from injury.

Meanwhile, world leader Magnus Kirt will go up against Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, Asian champion Cheng Chao-Tsun and European silver medallist Andreas Hofmann in the men’s javelin throw.

Also on show will be World and Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, while world heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam of the Netherlands and Briton’s world indoor pentathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will lock horns in the women’s long jump.

