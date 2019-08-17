Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor Runs 45.62 Season-best In Belgium

Jamaica Trials 2018

LEUVEN, Belgium – Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor returned from injury with a season’s best 45.62 seconds to win the B-race of the men’s 400m at the Flanders Cup Meeting in Leuven, Belgium on Saturday (17).

Taylor sustained an injury during the 2019 Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships earlier this year and after taking some time off, made a move to Florida to join the camp Rana Reider.

The 19-year-old broke away from the field over the opening 250m to build a sizable lead on his way to sealing the win and improving the 45.82 he ran for a previous year best in March.

Taylor, who has proven to be a very versatile talent over the short sprints, holds personal bests of 10.11 in the 100m, 20.35 for the 200m and 44.84 for the 400m.

His 100m time equals a national junior record for Jamaica, while his 400m performance is the fastest-ever by a Jamaican at the junior level.

The 2015 World Youth champion over the 400m, won the Jamaica national senior title at the 2018 trials

Meanwhile, in Belgium at the Flanders Cup Meeting this weekend, Taylor beat Graeme Thompson of Canada who ran 46.43, while Thomas Jordier finished third in 47.01.

The women’s race went to Yasmin Liverpool of Great Britain in 53.03, beating Jamaica’s Candice Mcleod, at 53.63.

