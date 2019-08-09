Kendra Harrison v Danielle Williams At Birmingham Diamond League Meeting

BIRMINGHAM, UK — World record holder Kendra Harrison and world-leader Danielle Williams headline the women’s 100m hurdles field for the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham – IAAF Diamond League meeting on Sunday 18 August.

Both sprint hurdles head into this clash in very good form with Jamaica’s Williams, the 2015 world champion clocking a world-leading 12.34 seconds to win at the Muller Anniversary Games last month.

The 26-year-old also has the third-best time of the season after running 12.41 in the heats in London, two hours before setting her personal best and Jamaican record.

Harrison, meanwhile, owns the fourth quickest performance this season, having posted an impressive 12.43 seconds when winning at the U.S. Championships in July.

Keni Harrison of USA in the women’s 100m hurdles

The American and reigning world indoor champion also holds the world record of 12.20 secs, which she set in London in 2016.

Harrison has so far claimed two 100m hurdles victories on the 2019 IAAF Diamond League circuit – sealing top places in Stockholm and Monaco.

Janeek Brown, the previous world-leader and Jamaican record holder before Williams’ outstanding run in London, also joins the list of sprint hurdlers hunting the top spot at the Muller Grand Prix Birmingham.

Brown, the 2019 NCAA champion, owns the second-fastest time of the season with 12.40.

Meanwhile, American and 2016 Olympic champion Brianna McNeal is also listed among the starters, as well as countrywoman and two-time world indoor champion Nia Ali.

European indoor champion and world indoor bronze medalist Nadine Visser of the Netherlands will join the starters as well, hoping to build on her solid start to the season thus far.

USA’s Christina Clemons, the world indoor silver medalist, recently crowned Pan American Games bronze medalist Megan Tapper of Jamaica and American Queen Claye are listed to face the starter’s gun in what is expected to be one of the most anticipated events in Birmingham.

