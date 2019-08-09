Kendra Harrison v Danielle Williams At Birmingham Diamond League Meeting

Danielle Williams at Jamaica Trials 2019

BIRMINGHAM, UK — World record holder Kendra Harrison and world-leader Danielle Williams headline the women’s 100m hurdles field for the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham – IAAF Diamond League meeting on Sunday 18 August.

Both sprint hurdles head into this clash in very good form with Jamaica’s Williams, the 2015 world champion clocking a world-leading 12.34 seconds to win at the Muller Anniversary Games last month.

The 26-year-old also has the third-best time of the season after running 12.41 in the heats in London, two hours before setting her personal best and Jamaican record.

Harrison, meanwhile, owns the fourth quickest performance this season, having posted an impressive 12.43 seconds when winning at the U.S. Championships in July.

Keni Harrison of USA
Keni Harrison of USA in the women’s 100m hurdles

The American and reigning world indoor champion also holds the world record of 12.20 secs, which she set in London in 2016.

Harrison has so far claimed two 100m hurdles victories on the 2019 IAAF Diamond League circuit – sealing top places in Stockholm and Monaco.

Janeek Brown, the previous world-leader and Jamaican record holder before Williams’ outstanding run in London, also joins the list of sprint hurdlers hunting the top spot at the Muller Grand Prix Birmingham.

Brown, the 2019 NCAA champion, owns the second-fastest time of the season with 12.40.

Meanwhile, American and 2016 Olympic champion Brianna McNeal is also listed among the starters, as well as countrywoman and two-time world indoor champion Nia Ali.

European indoor champion and world indoor bronze medalist Nadine Visser of the Netherlands will join the starters as well, hoping to build on her solid start to the season thus far.

USA’s Christina Clemons, the world indoor silver medalist, recently crowned Pan American Games bronze medalist Megan Tapper of Jamaica and American Queen Claye are listed to face the starter’s gun in what is expected to be one of the most anticipated events in Birmingham.

Comments

Related articles

Dafne Schippers Ready To Battle With Bitter Rival Elaine Thompson
Main News

Dafne Schippers Ready To Battle With Bitter Rival Elaine Thompson

By Gary Smith
Asafa Powell v Trayvon Bromell At Michael Johnson Invitational
Main News

Asafa Powell v Trayvon Bromell At Michael Johnson Invitational

By Gary Smith
2017 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon Results
Main News

2017 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon Results

By Glen Andrews
Walter Dix Lands Sprint Double At Miami Invite
Main News

Walter Dix Lands Sprint Double At Miami Invite

By Steve Campbell
2017 Houston Marathon and Houston Half Marathon Results
Main NewsResults

2017 Houston Marathon and Houston Half Marathon Results

By Glen Andrews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Search

Fraser-Pryce Working Hard On Getting Better Over 200m

World-Class Men’s Javelin Field Set For Birmingham

Fraser-Pryce Sets Pan American 200m Record, Wins Gold In 22.43

Kendra Harrison v Danielle Williams At Birmingham Diamond League Meeting

Jamaica’s Jackson Wins Pan American 400m Gold

Taplin Tells Zambrano To Chill Ahead Pan American 400m Finals

Elaine Thompson Wins Pan American Games 100m Title

Elaine Thompson Breezes Into Pan American 100m Finals; Dacres Breaks Games Record