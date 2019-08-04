Malaika Mihambo Leaps 7.16m WL To Win German Championships

BERLIN, Germany — Malaika Mihambo recorded a world-leading mark to win the women’s Long Jump at the 2019 German Championships in Berlin on Sunday.

The European champion produced a mark of 7.16 meters in the sixth and final round of the competition to improved her personal best and bettered her own previous world-leading effort of 7.07m from the Rome Diamond League meeting in June.

It was the fourth time this season Mihambo was jumping over 7-meters.

The 25-year-old who finished fourth at the Olympic Games at Rio 2016, also had quality efforts of 6.76m, 6.68m and 6.66m this weekend.

She also showed her versatility by finishing in the top 3 of the women’s 100m.

Merle Homeier was second to Mihambo in 6.42m with Lea-Jasmin Riecke taking third with 6.29m.

Markus “Blade Jumper” Rehm, the 2016 European champion, was also in good form in the men’s long jump – leaping 8.32m for first place in his opening outing this season.

The 30-year-old para-athlete also did 8.04m and 8.05m on his way to winning his fourth national title.

He beat Fabian Heinle, who did a season’s best of 8.05m for second place.

In action on the track, Tatjana Pinto bagged the women’s sprint double after winning the 100m in a brisk 11.09 seconds and returned with a personal best of 22.65 to seal the 200m.

Former national champion Gina Luckenkemper, the European silver medalist, finished second to Pinto in the 100m in 11.20, just ahead of long jump champ Mihambo (11.21).

World University Games sprint double bronze medalist, Lisa Marie Kwayie ran a personal best of 22.88 for second in the 200m.

Elsewhere, Konstanze Klosterhalfen, the European Indoor 3,000m silver medalist, won the women’s 5,000m in a national record of 14:26.76, the second-fastest among Europeans this season and the fourth fastest overall for the term.

Kristin Pudenz threw a personal best of 64.37m to win the women’s discus throw, beating former world silver medalist Nadine Muller (63.99m), while former world champion Christina Schwanitz won the women’s shot put with 18.84m.

In other events, 2017 European Indoor Champion and German national record holder, Kristin Gierisch won the women’s triple jump with a solid 14.26m.

Michael Pohl secured the men’s 100m in 10.27, Manuel Sanders took the men’s 400m with 45.86 PB, while Constantin Preis ran a personal best of 49.32 for first place in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Comments