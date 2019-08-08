Jamaica’s Jackson Wins Pan American 400m Gold

LIMA, Peru — Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson won the gold medal in the women’s 400 meters on the third day of track and field at the Pan American Games on Thursday.

Easy Gold Medal Run For Jackson

Jackson, the Olympic bronze medalist, ran a well-measured opening 200m to control the race from early and then pull away from the field over the last 180m to win in 50.73 seconds.

The 25-year-old ran personal best of 49.78 to win the Jamaica championships in June and she said she was happy with her performance.

Paola Moran of Mexico finished strongly in the closing meters to take the silver in 51.02, while the bronze medal went to American Courtney Okolo, who said she was happy with getting a medal, but not totally satisfied.

Zambrano Proved He’s The Best

The men’s race went to Anthony Zambrano of Colombia who once again finished the race strongly to cross in 44.83.

Zambrano, who steered down Bralon Taplin of Grenada in the semi-finals on Wednesday, powered past Jamaica’s Demish Gaye to grab the gold with the Jamaican champion collecting the silver with a time of 44.94.

American Justin Robinson was third in 45.07.

Taplin, who was one of the gold medal favorites, finished last in 46.01.

Fraser Pryce Begins 200m Title Hunt

Earlier in the day, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce booked her place in Friday’s final of the women’s 200m.

Fraser-Pryce, who is targeting the sprint double at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, in September, easily won her semi-final heat with a time of 22.90 seconds.

Her performance is the second-fastest overall behind Brazil’s 100m bronze medalist Vitoria Christina, who won her semi-final in a personal best 22.72.

Fraser-Pryce is a seven-time world champion and a two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist.

Elsewhere, Andrea Vargas of Costa Rica won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.82 seconds, while after being initially disqualified, Sage Watson of Canada was reinstated to her gold medal position in the women’s 400m hurdles in a season’s best 55.16.

Yarisley Silva used her experience to win the women’s pole vault with a season’ best clearance of 4.75m.

Comments