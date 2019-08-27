Reports: Jamaican Sprinter Tested Positive

World-Track and Field

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reports circulating in the media are claiming that a Jamaican athlete has tested positive for a prohibited substance.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner and TrackAlert.com, the athlete in question is a sprinter who was expected to compete at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, in late September.

The Gleaner revealed on Monday that the athlete has already been informed about the positive findings in their A sample, which was apparently taken at the National Senior Championships in June.

It is understood that the positive result was for a banned diuretic, while it is believed that the substance could have been contained in a popular cold and flu medication.

A Gleaner report also suggested that the athlete has requested that their B sample also be tested.

Should the B sample return positive as well, the athlete could be banned from the sport for up to four-years, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency and IAAF doping regulations.

