Taplin Tells Zambrano To Chill Ahead Pan American 400m Finals

Anthony Zambrano of Colombia

LIMA, Peru — Bralon Taplin has made a promise to Anthony Zambrano ahead of the 2019 Pan American Games men’s 400 meters final on Thursday.

The pair battled in the second of the two semi-finals on Wednesday with Zambrano coming out on top.

However, it was the bizarre-looking back and showboating acts from the Colombian as he went past Taplin in the closing meters that led to the Grenadian comments.

“I’m gonna step up my game in the finals and make him forget about doing that,” Taplin told reporters according to ESPN, adding “because it only counts when there is a medal at stake.”

Zambrano accelerated over the final 50 meters to overtake the field and win the semi-final heat in 45.13 seconds with Taplin finishing second in 45.38.

The Colombian heads into the final as the fastest qualifier from the semis, while the Grenadian has the third-fastest time.

Zambrano enters the 2019 Pan American Games with a lifetime best and national record mark of 44.68, set in June.

Taplin, the Olympic finalist, has a season’s best of 44.92, but owns a personal best of 44.38, set in 2016 when he was in dominating shape.

The final of the men’s 400m is scheduled for Thursday.

