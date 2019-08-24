Watch Paris Diamond League Live Streaming: Aug. 24

PARIS, France — Watch live streaming coverage of the 2019 Meeting de Paris – Diamond League meeting in France on Saturday.

Live streaming coverage in the United States will be available on NBC Sports Gold. This, however, is a paid subscription service. Live television coverage is available on the Olympic Channel, with live broadcast starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

In Canada, the meet can be streamed live through CBC Sports and viewers will be able to see the action, from 2-4 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, UK viewers can see the meet on Discover and Eurosport. The BBC will have highlights following the meet.

Among the athletes scheduled to take part are Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson, American sprint star Noah Lyles, Norway’s Karsten Warholm, who is targeting another fast time in the 400m hurdles, when he goes up against Abderrahman Samba of Qatar.

In the field, Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor of USA and his American colleague Will Claye, the world and Olympic silver medallist, will battle in that event.

Saturday, August 24

11:05 a.m. ET 100m Berocca Mixed

11:12 100m Women Regional Entries

11:18 100m Men Regional Entries

11:26 200m Women Masters Entries

11:38 200m Regional Men Entries

11:44 1000m Women Regional Entries

11:51 1000m Men Regional Entries

11:58 800m Men Masters Entries

12:02 Men’s Shot Put Entries

12:05 400m Women Regional Entries

12:11 400m Men Regional Entries

12:18 LIFA Relay Boys Men Entries

12:28 LIFA Relay Girls Women Entries

12:35 Women’s Triple Jump Entries

12:38 100m Women Heat C

12:44 100m Women Heat B

12:51 100m Women Heat A

12:57 100m Men Heat C

1:04 100m Men Heat B

1:09 Men’s Pole Vault Entries

1:12 Shot Put M Triathlon Men Entries

1:17 Women’s Discus Throw Entries

1:21 100m Men Heat A

1:35 Men’s 110m Hurdles B Entries

1:40 Women’s Pole Vault Entries

INTERNATIONAL BROADCAST WINDOW BEGINS

2:03 p.m. ET Men’s 400m Hurdles Entries

2:06 Men’s Long Jump Triathlon Entries

2:09 Men’s High Jump Entries

2:14 Men’s 800m Entries

2:24 Women’s 100m Entries

2:32 Men’s Triple Jump Entries

2:35 Men’s 1500m Entries

2:48 Women’s 400m Entries

2:57 Men’s 200m Entries

3:06 Women’s 800m Entries

3:20 Men’s 110m Hurdles Triathlon Entries

3:29 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Entries

3:50 Men’s 110m Hurdles A Entries

4:03 4×100 Relay Women Entries

4:12 4X100 Relay Men Entries

Comments