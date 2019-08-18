Jamaicans Williams, McLeod Win Sprint Hurdles Titles In Birmingham

Danielle Williams of Jamaica wins the women's 100m hurdles

BIRMINGHAM, UK – Jamaicans Danielle Williams and Omar McLeod captured the sprint hurdle events at the Muller Grand Prix – Birmingham Diamond League meeting on Sunday (18).

Williams Sends Warning With Dominant Win

World-leader Williams delivered another influential performance against a top-quality women’s 100m hurdles field, that also included world record holder Kendra Harrison of USA.

The 2015 world champion posted 12.47 seconds, the third quickest of her career to win the women’s race in a slight -0.2 m/s headwind and set a meet record.

Earlier in the heats, Williams posted a slightly wind-aided 12.53 seconds to win her semi-final heat.

The 26-year-old was given a big boost in her quest to represent Jamaica at the World Championships in Doha, next month after the Jamaican track and field governing body declared that she would be eligible for selection.

World record holder Harrison finished second in 12.66, while African Champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria grabbed third in 12.71.

Two-time World indoor champion Nia Ali of USA ran 12.73 for fourth place, just ahead of NCAA champion Janeek Brown of Jamaica who ran 12.79 in fifth.

Omar McLeod of Jamaica
Omar McLeod of Jamaica celebrates winning the men’s 110m hurdles at London 2017

McLeod Back To Winning Ways

Meanwhile, Olympic and world champion McLeod bagged the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.21 seconds.

McLeod, who reportedly switched training camp earlier this month, was delighted with the race.

“It was pretty easy and felt good,” he said. “I’m in a new environment with a new coach and I feel like I’m ready to go again.”

The world indoor champion in 2016 added: “For Doha, I need to go there in the best possible shape and not been half-bothered about it. Anything can happen and I need to go there as defending champion and be ready to compete.”

Pan American Games silver medalist Freddie Crittenden of USA finished second in a season-best equalling 13.31, with Asian champion Xie Wenjun of China taking third with 13.43.

US champion Daniel Roberts finished fourth in 13.48.

Comments

Related articles

2018 Jamaica Invitational Live Streaming
Main News

2018 Jamaica Invitational Live Streaming

By Gary Smith
Thompson Wins 100m; Fraser-Pryce Beaten At Local Meet
Main News

Thompson Wins 100m; Fraser-Pryce Beaten At Local Meet

By Gary Smith
Allyson Felix Disappointed About 200m Olympic Shutout
Main News

Allyson Felix Disappointed About 200m Olympic Shutout

By Steve Campbell
Ohuruogu to captain England team for Nitro Athletics
Main News

Ohuruogu to captain England team for Nitro Athletics

By Glen Andrews
Nesta Carter and Jonielle Smith Land 100m Titles At CAC Games
Main News

Nesta Carter and Jonielle Smith Land 100m Titles At CAC Games

By Gary Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Search

Jamaicans Williams, McLeod Win Sprint Hurdles Titles In Birmingham

How To Watch and Follow Live Stream From Birmingham Diamond League: Aug. 18

Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor Runs 45.62 Season-best In Belgium

Fraser-Pryce Takes On Top 200m Field At Birmingham Diamond League Meet

Women’s 100m hurdles Set To Highlight Muller Grand Prix – IAAF Diamond League

Fraser-Pryce Working Hard On Getting Better Over 200m

World-Class Men’s Javelin Field Set For Birmingham

Fraser-Pryce Sets Pan American 200m Record, Wins Gold In 22.43