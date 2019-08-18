Jamaicans Williams, McLeod Win Sprint Hurdles Titles In Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, UK – Jamaicans Danielle Williams and Omar McLeod captured the sprint hurdle events at the Muller Grand Prix – Birmingham Diamond League meeting on Sunday (18).

Williams Sends Warning With Dominant Win

World-leader Williams delivered another influential performance against a top-quality women’s 100m hurdles field, that also included world record holder Kendra Harrison of USA.

The 2015 world champion posted 12.47 seconds, the third quickest of her career to win the women’s race in a slight -0.2 m/s headwind and set a meet record.

Earlier in the heats, Williams posted a slightly wind-aided 12.53 seconds to win her semi-final heat.

The 26-year-old was given a big boost in her quest to represent Jamaica at the World Championships in Doha, next month after the Jamaican track and field governing body declared that she would be eligible for selection.

World record holder Harrison finished second in 12.66, while African Champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria grabbed third in 12.71.

Two-time World indoor champion Nia Ali of USA ran 12.73 for fourth place, just ahead of NCAA champion Janeek Brown of Jamaica who ran 12.79 in fifth.

Omar McLeod of Jamaica celebrates winning the men’s 110m hurdles at London 2017

McLeod Back To Winning Ways

Meanwhile, Olympic and world champion McLeod bagged the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.21 seconds.

McLeod, who reportedly switched training camp earlier this month, was delighted with the race.

“It was pretty easy and felt good,” he said. “I’m in a new environment with a new coach and I feel like I’m ready to go again.”

The world indoor champion in 2016 added: “For Doha, I need to go there in the best possible shape and not been half-bothered about it. Anything can happen and I need to go there as defending champion and be ready to compete.”

Pan American Games silver medalist Freddie Crittenden of USA finished second in a season-best equalling 13.31, with Asian champion Xie Wenjun of China taking third with 13.43.

US champion Daniel Roberts finished fourth in 13.48.

