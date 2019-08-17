Women’s 100m hurdles Set To Highlight Muller Grand Prix – IAAF Diamond League

Danielle Williams at Jamaica Trials 2019

LONDON, UK — The women’s 100m hurdles is anticipated to be one of the highlighted events at the 2019 Muller Grand Prix – IAAF Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday (18).

World record-holder Kendra Harrison and world leader Danielle Williams lead the list of entries slated to contest in an event dominated by American and Jamaican athletes.

Williams, the 2015 world champion from Jamaica, leads the world with a blistering 12.32 seconds, which she used to set a personal best, national and Caribbean record en route to victory at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London, last month.

Harrison, meanwhile, is the world record holder in the event with 12.20 seconds, in London in 2016, while her fastest time this season is the 12.43 secs she used to win the American championships in July.

She has been in fine form, having in Stockholm and Monaco on the IAAF Diamond League circuit, while she booked a place on the American to the IAAF World Championships in Doha by will following a third successive US title.

The event, which will field three of the seven fastest women of all time, also includes Olympic champion Brianna McNeal, who has a lifetime best of 12.26. The American has a year best of 12.61.

Two-time World indoor champion Nia Ali of USA, countrywoman and 2015 Pan-American champion Queen Claye, as well as world indoor silver medallist Christina Clemons of USA as also included.

Williams will be joined by fell Jamaicans Janeek Brown, the NCAA champion and 16th fastest all-time at 12.40, Megan Tapper and Jeanine Williams.

Harrison, Williams, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan and Clemons are among the six women who have already secured a slot in the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels, so the battle for the final two spots is expected to attract loads of attention.

World indoor bronze medallist Nadine Visser of the Netherlands, as well as British champion Alicia Barrett and Olympic fourth-place finisher Cindy Ofili will also face the starter.

