Favorite Asher-Smith Eased Into 200m Semis In Doha

Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain in the 200m

DOHA – The favorites are through to the semi-finals of the women’s 200m, following the opening round of heats at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha on Monday.

Asher-Smith Eased Through In 200m

The 100m silver medalist from Sunday, Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, qualified fastest from the heats after running a solid 22.32 seconds to win her race going away from the pack.

Asher-Smith got home ahead of American Dezerea Bryant, who ran 22.56 for second place and Bahamian Tynia Gaither, who finished strongly to earn third in a season’s best time of 22.57.

American Brittany Brown won her heat with the second-fastest of the day, posting a personal best of 22.33 to take the third heat in a personal best 22.33. 

Embed from Getty Images

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica is apparently carrying an injury, ran well below her best and finished second in 22.61, while Lisa Marie-Kwayie of Germany is also through after clocking a 22.77 PB for third place.

Annelus Looks Good As Well

Also looking impressive was US collegiate champion Anglerne Annelus, who won the sixth and final heat in 22.56.

The American beat France’s Carolle Zahi (22.99) and Briton’s Beth Dobbin (23.14) in the heat.

Elsewhere, Aminatou Seyni posted a Niger record of 22.58 to win the fifth heat ahead of Germany’s Tatjano Pinto in second place with a personal best of 22.63. Third place went to Gambia’s Gina Bass in 22.67.

In this same race, Nigerian Blessing Okagbare, the bronze medalist in 2013 finished fourth and was later disqualified for what looked like running on the line around the curve.

The 100m bronze medalist from Sunday, Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast and Dafne Schippers, the 2017 champion in the 200m, did not show up for the heats.

Schippers picked up an injury in the semi-finals of the 100m and didn’t run the final of that event a day ago.

