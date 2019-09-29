Fraser-Pryce Blasts To Another World 100m Title

DOHA – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce blasted to victory in the women’s 100m final at the 2019 IAAF World Championships on Day 3 in Doha, on Sunday.

Fraser-Pryce Does It Again!

Fraser-Pryce, who impressed throughout the rounds flashed to a sizzling 10.71 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year en route to claiming an eighth world title.

The Jamaican, nicknamed the “Rocket Pocket” exploded from the blocks and took command of the race inside the opening 50 meters as she kept pulling away from the pack.

Fraser-Pryce was winning the second gold medal for Jamaica, following the gold from Tajay Gayle in the men’s long jump on Saturday.

The 32-year-old who missed the 2017 world championships to have her son Zyon, was joined on the track by her two-year-old son. She was winning her fourth world 100m title, having won short sprint crowns in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

“To be standing here as world champion again after having my baby, I am elated,” Fraser-Pryce said.

“The females keep showing up. We love to put on a performance and for me I am just really happy to come away with the win.”

She added: “My son Zyon has been my strength, my family and husband have been my strength.

“Having my son and coming back, performing the way I did, I hope I can give inspiration to all the women starting family or thinking of starting a family.

“You can do anything. It’s about who you are and why you started in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Great Britain queen Dina Asher-Smith set a new British record of 10.83 to take second place, while Ivory Coast star Marie Josee Ta Lou picked up the bronze in 10.90.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, who is reportedly competing with an injury, got off to a slow start, and although she managed to regain some ground, the Jamaican champion came up just short of a podium position.

Thompson, who entered the world championships as the joint world-leader with Fraser-Pryce, finished fourth in 10.93 seconds.

The race featured seven runners after The Netherlands star Dafne Schippers was forced to pull out of the final due to injury.