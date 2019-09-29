Fraser-Pryce Blasts To Another World 100m Title

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates

DOHA – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce blasted to victory in the women’s 100m final at the 2019 IAAF World Championships on Day 3 in Doha, on Sunday.

Fraser-Pryce Does It Again!

Fraser-Pryce, who impressed throughout the rounds flashed to a sizzling 10.71 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year en route to claiming an eighth world title.

Embed from Getty Images

The Jamaican, nicknamed the “Rocket Pocket” exploded from the blocks and took command of the race inside the opening 50 meters as she kept pulling away from the pack.

Fraser-Pryce was winning the second gold medal for Jamaica, following the gold from Tajay Gayle in the men’s long jump on Saturday.

The 32-year-old who missed the 2017 world championships to have her son Zyon, was joined on the track by her two-year-old son. She was winning her fourth world 100m title, having won short sprint crowns in 2009, 2013 and 2015.

“To be standing here as world champion again after having my baby, I am elated,” Fraser-Pryce said.

Embed from Getty Images

“The females keep showing up. We love to put on a performance and for me I am just really happy to come away with the win.”

She added: “My son Zyon has been my strength, my family and husband have been my strength.

“Having my son and coming back, performing the way I did, I hope I can give inspiration to all the women starting family or thinking of starting a family.

“You can do anything. It’s about who you are and why you started in the first place.”

Meanwhile, Great Britain queen Dina Asher-Smith set a new British record of 10.83 to take second place, while Ivory Coast star Marie Josee Ta Lou picked up the bronze in 10.90.

Embed from Getty Images

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, who is reportedly competing with an injury, got off to a slow start, and although she managed to regain some ground, the Jamaican champion came up just short of a podium position.

Thompson, who entered the world championships as the joint world-leader with Fraser-Pryce, finished fourth in 10.93 seconds.

The race featured seven runners after The Netherlands star Dafne Schippers was forced to pull out of the final due to injury.

Related articles

Crystal Emmanuel Targeting Canada’s 100m National Record
Main News

Crystal Emmanuel Targeting Canada’s 100m National Record

By Christopher George
How To Watch 2019 Prefontaine Classic Live Streaming
Main News

How To Watch 2019 Prefontaine Classic Live Streaming

By world track
2017 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon Results
Main News

2017 Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon Results

By Glen Andrews
Omar McLeod Strikes Hurdles Gold To Restore Jamaican Sprint Pride
Main News

Omar McLeod Strikes Hurdles Gold To Restore Jamaican Sprint Pride

By Gary Smith
Thompson, Farah, Barshim Highlight Birmingham Diamond League
Main News

Thompson, Farah, Barshim Highlight Birmingham Diamond League

By Steve Campbell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Search

Favorite Asher-Smith Eased Into 200m Semis In Doha

Fraser-Pryce Blasts To Another World 100m Title

Lyles, Gemili Among Top 200m Qualifiers, Coleman Pulls Out – Doha Day 3

World Championships Day 3 Schedule, Stream, Live Updates: Sept. 29

Tajay Gayle Upsets Field To Win Long Jump World Title

Fraser-Pryce, Ta Lou Impressed In 100m Heats

Watch IAAF World Championships Day 2 Live; Schedule, Live Updates

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich Wins World championships marathon At Doha 2019