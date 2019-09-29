Lyles, Gemili Among Top 200m Qualifiers, Coleman Pulls Out – Doha Day 3

DOHA – World No. 1 Noah Lyles, Adam Gemili and Andre de Grasse were among the highlighted qualifiers for the semi-finals of the men’s 200m at the IAAF World Championships in Doha on Sunday.

Eases Through To The Semi-finals

Lyles, the overwhelming favorite to win the gold medal in this event, finished second in sixth and final heat behind Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago, who won in 20.23 seconds.

The American was second in 20.26, with Brendon Rodney of Canada taking third in 20.38.

Great Britain’s Gemili posted a seasonal best of 20.06 seconds to win the first heat and he said he wanted to send a message to himself that he is capable of running with the world’s best.

Gemili, the British champion, missed out at qualifying for the men’s 100m final by one place on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey was second in 20.27 with Taymir Burnet of the Netherlands captured the final automatic spot for the semis in 20.37.

Looks Like a Contender; Coleman Pulls Out

China’s Xie Zhenye outpaced Briton’s Zharnel Hughes in the closing 60m to win the second heat in 20.20. Hughes, who was sixth in the 100m final on Saturday night recorded 20.24 for second place, while South African Anaso Jobodwana was third in 20.35.

American Christian Coleman, the 100m champion the night before, was slated to run in the second heat, but he didn’t report for the start of the 200m.

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake was second in his heat in a season’s best time of 20.23, beaten by Ecuadorian Alex Quinonez, who ran 20.08 for first place. Alex Wilson of Switzerland ran 20.40 for third place and grabbed the final automatic spot from the heat.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Kyle Greaux cruised home to take the fourth heat in a solid 20.19. Chasing Greaux home were Dominican Republic’s Yancarlos Martinez, who was second in 20.47 and Cuban Renier Mena, third in 20.52.

Canadian champion Aaron Brown won the fifth heat in 20.11, the same time given to Miguel Francis of Great Britain with Jamaican champion Rasheed Dwyer looked sluggish when crossing the line third in 20.37.

Andre de Grasse of Canada was a comfortable winner in heat five with a time of 20.20. De Grasse, who captured the bronze medal in Saturday night’s 100m, got home ahead of Clarence Munyai from South African who ran 20.29.

Serhiy Smelyk of Ukraine picked up third in 20.39.