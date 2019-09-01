Gatlin, Crouser Score Victories In Switzerland

BELLINOZA, Switzerland – World champion Justin Gatlin won the men’s 100m in 9.97 seconds at the 2019 Gala dei Castelli – European Athletics Classic meeting in Bellinoza, Switzerland on Sunday (1).

The American speedster who is preparing to defend his World Championships 100m title in Doha, later this month, outlasted his fellow country Michael Rodgers to bounce back from his fourth-place finish at the Zurich IAAF Diamond League meeting last week.

Gatlin, who won world titles in 2005 and 2017, will be gunning for his third 100m crown at the IAAF world championships.

On Sunday, Rodgers, who will also join Gatlin at the starting line in the men’s 100m in Doha, finished second in 10-seconds flat, while former Asian champion Hassan Taftian of Iran took third in 10.16, just edging American Cameron Burrell (10.17).

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain came out on top in the 100m men’s B race after running 10.11 to beat Turkey’s Jak Ali Harvey (10.17).

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of USA, meanwhile, continued his productive form in the men’s Shot Put after clearing 22-meters for another victory.

The American champion and world-leader heaver the metal ball 22.28m to secure the win over All African Game champion Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who did 21.44m.

Crouser leads the world with a mark of 22.74m and owns four of the world’s top five best throws this year, including the top three marks.

Two-time 400m world champion LaShawn Merritt of USA won the men’s one-lap event in 45.82, while fellow countryman David Kendziera took the 400m hurdles in 49.05 over Algerian Abdelmalik Lahoulou, who share the same time of 49.35 with USA’s Khallifah Rosser.

Elsewhere, 2013 world champion Eunice Sum of Kenya took the women’s 800m with 2:00.94, European champion Lea Sprunger of Switzerland won the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.24, while Jamaica’s Andrew Riley clocked 13.60 to win a close men’s 110m hurdles contest.

American Katie Nageotte came out on top in the women’s pole with a clearance of 4.77m over countrywoman and Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris, who cleared 4.70m.

RESULTS MEN

RESULTS WOMEN