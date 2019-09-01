Gatlin, Crouser Score Victories In Switzerland

Ryan Crouser of USA in Shot Put

BELLINOZA, Switzerland – World champion Justin Gatlin won the men’s 100m in 9.97 seconds at the 2019 Gala dei Castelli – European Athletics Classic meeting in Bellinoza, Switzerland on Sunday (1).

The American speedster who is preparing to defend his World Championships 100m title in Doha, later this month, outlasted his fellow country Michael Rodgers to bounce back from his fourth-place finish at the Zurich IAAF Diamond League meeting last week.

Gatlin, who won world titles in 2005 and 2017, will be gunning for his third 100m crown at the IAAF world championships.

On Sunday, Rodgers, who will also join Gatlin at the starting line in the men’s 100m in Doha, finished second in 10-seconds flat, while former Asian champion Hassan Taftian of Iran took third in 10.16, just edging American Cameron Burrell (10.17).

Embed from Getty Images

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake of Great Britain came out on top in the 100m men’s B race after running 10.11 to beat Turkey’s Jak Ali Harvey (10.17).

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of USA, meanwhile, continued his productive form in the men’s Shot Put after clearing 22-meters for another victory.

The American champion and world-leader heaver the metal ball 22.28m to secure the win over All African Game champion Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who did 21.44m.

Crouser leads the world with a mark of 22.74m and owns four of the world’s top five best throws this year, including the top three marks.

Two-time 400m world champion LaShawn Merritt of USA won the men’s one-lap event in 45.82, while fellow countryman David Kendziera took the 400m hurdles in 49.05 over Algerian Abdelmalik Lahoulou, who share the same time of 49.35 with USA’s Khallifah Rosser.

Elsewhere, 2013 world champion Eunice Sum of Kenya took the women’s 800m with 2:00.94, European champion Lea Sprunger of Switzerland won the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.24, while Jamaica’s Andrew Riley clocked 13.60 to win a close men’s 110m hurdles contest.

American Katie Nageotte came out on top in the women’s pole with a clearance of 4.77m over countrywoman and Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris, who cleared 4.70m.

RESULTS MEN

TimeEvent
17:50600m U16 FTAL
18:05100m U18 FTAL
18:30100m Heats
18:4580m Inclusione
19:10400m
19:10Shot Put
19:30110m Hurdles 
19:501500m
20:20400m Hurdles
20:30100m Final

RESULTS WOMEN

TimeEvent
17:40600m U16
18:00100m U18
18:15100m Heats
18:15Pole Vault
19:05High Jump
19:20100m H
19:40100m
20:00400m H
20:10800m

Related articles

Gatlin, Crouser Score Victories In Switzerland
Main News

Gatlin, Crouser Score Victories In Switzerland

By Steve Campbell
Watch The 2018 Gibson Relays Live Streaming!
Main News

Watch The 2018 Gibson Relays Live Streaming!

By Racquel Smith
Mo Farah Headlines Britain’s Great Edinburgh XCountry Team
Main News

Mo Farah Headlines Britain’s Great Edinburgh XCountry Team

By Glen Andrews
Jamaica Announces Olympic Team; Bolt, Thompson Selected for 100/200
Main NewsOlympic Games

Jamaica Announces Olympic Team; Bolt, Thompson Selected for 100/200

By Racquel Smith
Sally Pearson Set To Race At Great North CityGames
Main News

Sally Pearson Set To Race At Great North CityGames

By Christopher George

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Close
Search

Francis Beats Felix In 400m; Gatlin Pulls In Zagreb

Tom Walsh Dominates Shot Put Competition In Zagreb

Van Niekerk To Miss World Championships, 2019 Season

Jamaican Sprinter Twayne Crooks Dies At 23

Gatlin, Crouser Score Victories In Switzerland

De Grasse, McLeod Impressed At ISTAF Berlin

Reports: Jamaican Sprinter Tested Positive

Thompson, Lyles, Warholm Win In Paris