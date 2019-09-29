World Championships Day 3 Schedule, Stream, Live Updates: Sept. 29

DOHA – The following is the complete schedule for Sunday’s Day 2 action at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha.

Another five finals are slated to take place on the second day, including the women’s 100m, while the women’s 20km race walk will close out the competition for the day.

Expect Something Special In Women’s 100m

An interesting women’s 100m is expected to highlight the day, as the likes of Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson, as well as Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, are all expected to feature in the final.

Fraser-Pryce enters the semi-finals as the fastest qualifier after posting 10.80 seconds in her heat on Saturday, while Ta Lou looked just as impressive when recording a lifetime best of 10.85 to win her heat.

Ta Lou will race from semi-final one alongside Olympic champion and joint world-leader Thompson, who was a comfortable heat winner on Day 2, although not breaking 11-seconds.

The women’s pole vault final will be the first event today at 1:01 pm eastern time, while the men’s 200m heats are the first track event on the day, and those will get going at 1:05 pm.

Fresh off his 100m title run, American Christian Coleman will go in search of his first major championship sprint double when he races from heat 2 of the 200m.

Countryman Noah Lyles, world champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey, Yohan Blake of Jamaica, Canada’s Andre De Grasse, the bronze medal winner in the 100m on Saturday and Briton’s Zharnel Hughes are also among the starters in the half-lap for men.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 3 SCHEDULE

1:01 pm — women’s pole vault (Final)

1:05 pm — men’s 200m (Heats)

2:20 pm — women’s 100m (Semi-finals)

2:45 pm — men’s triple jump (Final)

2:55 pm — men’s 800m (Semi-finals)

3:35 pm — mixed 4x400m relay (Final)

4:20 pm — women’s 100m (Final)

4:30 pm — women’s 20km race walk (Final)