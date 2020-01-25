World Champion Fraser-Pryce v Ahoure Over 60m At Glasgow Prix

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) and world indoor 60m champion Murielle Ahoure (CIV) are to head-up the women’s 60m field at next month’s Muller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow at the Emirates Arena.

Less than a month away, the event on Saturday 15 February will pit 10-time world champion and double Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce – an athlete with the joint fifth-quickest 60m time in history with 6.98 – against Ahoure, the Ivorian being the reigning world indoor champion having produced a personal best of 6.97 (joint-fourth quickest ever) to win the title back in 2018.

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce of Jamaica: Photo by TrackandFieldPhoto

Regarded by many as the great female sprinter in history on account of , Fraser-Pryce returned to the track to win world gold in both the 100m and 4x100m last year in Doha following the birth of son Zyon in 2017, with aspirations now turning to Tokyo 2020 and a fourth consecutive Games appearance.

A five-time global sprint medallist and 2016 Olympian, Ahoure’s performance to win gold at the World Indoor championships in Birmingham two years ago will undoubtedly stand her out as the woman to beat indoors this year.

Where home interest is concerned, all eyes will be on the 200m world junior record holder Amy Hunt (GBR, coach: Joe McDonnell, club: Charnwood) as she lines to test herself against some of the best women in the world.

The 17-year-old produced a blistering world u20 record of 22.42 last year in Mannheim, Germany before going on to win the European junior title in the same event weeks later.

Joining the trio on the start-line will be Natalliah Whyte (JAM), a world 4x100m gold medallist having anchored the Jamaican team off in Doha, and Olympic and world relay medallist Christiania Williams (JAM).

More athlete announcements will be made in the coming days and weeks as the countdown to the 2020 Muller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow on Saturday 15 February continues.

For event information and ticketing enquiries, please head to https://www.britishathletics.org.uk/events-and-tickets/muller-indoor-grand-prix-glasgow-2020/