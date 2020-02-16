Fraser-Pryce Wins 60m; Duplantis Break WR In Glasgow Grand Prix

GLASGOW, UK – World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sped to victory in the women’s 60 metres at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Jamaican sprint ace blasted from the blocks and was never caught as she went on to post a time of 7.16 seconds in her first indoor race in six years when she won the 2014 world indoor 60m title.

Fraser-Pryce crossed the line ahead of World indoor champion Murielle Ahoure from the Ivory Coast, who clocked 7.22. Another Jamaica, Natasha Morrison came home third with 7.30.

On the men’s side, American Ronnie Baker, opting to skip his nation’s trials, eased away from the rest of the field to secure the top podium slot in 6.50.

Short sprint specialist Mike Rodgers, who also skipped the U.S. Indoor Championships, finished a distant second in 6.67, while European indoor champion Jan Volko of Slovak was third in 6.68.

Meanwhile, Armand Duplantis continued his dominance in the men’s pole vault after setting another world record in the event this weekend.

Duplantis followed up his world record-breaking performance in Torun a week ago with a 6.18m mark to improve that record in Glasgow.

The Swede entered the competition at 5.50m before needing two attempts to clear 5.75m.

He then went over 5.84m to seal the win and then cleared 6.00m, which at the time was a UK indoor all-comers’ record before moving the bar to the world record height.

The 20-year-old was bettering his own previous record of 6.17m.

“This was such a great competition,” Duplantis said. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.

“I felt like I was over it and once I was going over I knew I had it,” he added.

“You can’t tell how far away you are from the bar but it felt like a good jump from the get-go. I tried a stiffer pole and it worked out.

Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of USA was second with 5.75m.

Elsewhere, Laura Muir won the women’s 1000m in a world-leading 2:33.47, while Kenyan Bethwel Birgen clocked a world-leading time of 3:36.22 to win the men’s 1500m.