Harrison, Holloway, Coleman Among World-leaders: Latest Top List: Feb. 17

Americans Kendra Harrison, Grant Holloway and Christian Coleman were among the athletes posting world-leading marks over the weekend.
Coleman wrapped up his USATF Indoor Championships campaign with a sizzling 6.37 seconds performance to win the men’s 60m title, a time which is the second-fastest ever in the event behind his very own world record mark of 6.34 secs, set on the same track in Albuquerque in 2018.
Also Read: Complete 2020 Muller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow Results
At the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, sprint hurdlers Holloway and Harrison both produced world-leading times.
Holloway, the 110m hurdles World Champion last year, opened his 2020 campaign with a stunning 7.38 seconds in the men’s 60m hurdles in Clemson, and came just 0.03 shy of the lifetime best.
The time was also a facility record for the Clemson Indoor Complex.
Prior to running his world-leading mark, the 22-year-old clocked 7.52 to equal the previous 2020 world best on his way to winning his heat and then produced 7.48 second for victory in the semi-final round.
Meanwhile, the women’s 60m hurdles went to world indoor champion Harrison, who crushed the field en route to running 7.80 seconds.
Jamaican 2015 world outdoor champion Danielle Williams competed in the two opening rounds and posted times of 8.02 and 7.99, respectively.
2020 Clemson Tiger Paw Complete Results
Selected World-Leading Marks
Women
55m 6.87 Shawnti Jackson USA
60m 7.04 Mikiah Brisco USA; Javianne Oliver USA
200m 22.66 Anavia Battle USA
400m 51.32 Wadeline Jonathas USA
600m 1:27.64 Kayla Johnson USA
800m 1:57.91 Jemma Reekie GBR
1000m 2:33.47 Laura Muir GBR
1500m 3:59.87 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER
Mile 4:16.85 Ellie Purrier USA
3000m 8:37.58 Taye Fantu ETH
5000m 15:07.44 Emily Lipari USA
55H 7.72 Leah Phillips USA
60H 7.80 Kendra Harrison USA
High Jump 2.05m Mariya Lasitskene RUS
Long Jump 7.07m Malaika Mihambo GER
Triple Jump 15.03m Yulimar Rojas VEN
Pole Vault 4.91m Sandi Morris USA
Shot Put 18.99m Chase Ealey USA
Weight Throw 25.05m Janeah Stewart USA
Pentathlon 4,629pts Noor Vidts BEL
Men
55m 6.20 Abdul-Raheem Johnson USA
60m 6.37 Christian Coleman USA
200m 20.43 Terrance Laird USA
400m 45.44 Randolph Ross USA
600m 1:14.39 Donavan Brazier USA
800m 1:44.22 Donavan Brazier USA
1000m 2:17.41 Bryce Hoppel USA
1500m 3:36.22 Bethwel Birgen KEN
Mile 3:55.61 Chris O’Hare GBR
3000m 7:35.71 Selemon Barega ETH
5000m 13:15.72 Paul Tanui KEN
55H 7.56 Brandon Schultz USA; Dunn Darion USA
60H 7.38 Grant Holloway USA
High Jump 2.33m Darryl Sullivan USA; Tom Gale GBR; Luis Zayas CUB; Jamal Wilson BAH
Long Jump 8.16m Carey McLeod JAM
Triple Jump 17.77m Fabrice Zango Hugues BUR
Pole Vault 6.18m WR Armand Duplantis SWE
Shot Put 22.60m Ryan Crouser USA
Weight Throw 25.31m Conor McCullough USA
Heptathlon 6,114pts Johannes Erm EST