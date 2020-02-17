Harrison, Holloway, Coleman Among World-leaders: Latest Top List: Feb. 17

Americans Kendra Harrison, Grant Holloway and Christian Coleman were among the athletes posting world-leading marks over the weekend.

Coleman wrapped up his USATF Indoor Championships campaign with a sizzling 6.37 seconds performance to win the men’s 60m title, a time which is the second-fastest ever in the event behind his very own world record mark of 6.34 secs, set on the same track in Albuquerque in 2018.

At the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, sprint hurdlers Holloway and Harrison both produced world-leading times.

Holloway, the 110m hurdles World Champion last year, opened his 2020 campaign with a stunning 7.38 seconds in the men’s 60m hurdles in Clemson, and came just 0.03 shy of the lifetime best.

The time was also a facility record for the Clemson Indoor Complex.

Prior to running his world-leading mark, the 22-year-old clocked 7.52 to equal the previous 2020 world best on his way to winning his heat and then produced 7.48 second for victory in the semi-final round.

Meanwhile, the women’s 60m hurdles went to world indoor champion Harrison, who crushed the field en route to running 7.80 seconds.

Jamaican 2015 world outdoor champion Danielle Williams competed in the two opening rounds and posted times of 8.02 and 7.99, respectively.

Selected World-Leading Marks

Women

55m 6.87 Shawnti Jackson USA

60m 7.04 Mikiah Brisco USA; Javianne Oliver USA

200m 22.66 Anavia Battle USA

400m 51.32 Wadeline Jonathas USA

600m 1:27.64 Kayla Johnson USA

800m 1:57.91 Jemma Reekie GBR

1000m 2:33.47 Laura Muir GBR

1500m 3:59.87 Konstanze Klosterhalfen GER

Mile 4:16.85 Ellie Purrier USA

3000m 8:37.58 Taye Fantu ETH

5000m 15:07.44 Emily Lipari USA

55H 7.72 Leah Phillips USA

60H 7.80 Kendra Harrison USA

High Jump 2.05m Mariya Lasitskene RUS

Long Jump 7.07m Malaika Mihambo GER

Triple Jump 15.03m Yulimar Rojas VEN

Pole Vault 4.91m Sandi Morris USA

Shot Put 18.99m Chase Ealey USA

Weight Throw 25.05m Janeah Stewart USA

Pentathlon 4,629pts Noor Vidts BEL

Men

55m 6.20 Abdul-Raheem Johnson USA

60m 6.37 Christian Coleman USA

200m 20.43 Terrance Laird USA

400m 45.44 Randolph Ross USA

600m 1:14.39 Donavan Brazier USA

800m 1:44.22 Donavan Brazier USA

1000m 2:17.41 Bryce Hoppel USA

1500m 3:36.22 Bethwel Birgen KEN

Mile 3:55.61 Chris O’Hare GBR

3000m 7:35.71 Selemon Barega ETH

5000m 13:15.72 Paul Tanui KEN

55H 7.56 Brandon Schultz USA; Dunn Darion USA

60H 7.38 Grant Holloway USA

High Jump 2.33m Darryl Sullivan USA; Tom Gale GBR; Luis Zayas CUB; Jamal Wilson BAH

Long Jump 8.16m Carey McLeod JAM

Triple Jump 17.77m Fabrice Zango Hugues BUR

Pole Vault 6.18m WR Armand Duplantis SWE

Shot Put 22.60m Ryan Crouser USA

Weight Throw 25.31m Conor McCullough USA

Heptathlon 6,114pts Johannes Erm EST