Kevona Davis Opens 100m With Win At Ben Francis Invitational Meet

Jamaican young sprint star Kevona Davis ran her first 100m of the 2020 season at Saturday’s (15 Feb) Ben Francis Invitational Meet at GC Foster College in Spanish Town.

Davis, who is one of Jamaica’s brightest junior sprinters, battled a very strong headwind to cross the finish line in 12.08secs.

Michael Dyke, Edwin Allen’s head coach, said Davis’ time wasn’t a true reflection of her performance. Dyke said, “there was a strong headwind, powerful, and there was no wind rage.”

He also said “Kevona is on track” in preparation for her 2020 targets – Champs and World U20 Championships.

“I just wanted her to get a 100m run before Champs,” Dyke was quoted as telling Trackalerts.com.

Over the past three seasons, Davis, the 2017 World Youth bronze medallist, ran 11.19 and 11.16 to win in Class 2 at Champs. She ran 11.24 to win in her final year Class 3.

She, however, is expected to have things a little tougher this year with defending Class 1 champion Ashanti Moore, who ran 11.17 to win in 2019.