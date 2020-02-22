South Bend, Ind. – The LSU Tigers men captured the 4×400 meter relay event on Saturday afternoon at the 2020 Alex Wilson Invitational, a meet held in the Loftus Sports Center in South Bend, Ind.

Completed 2020 Alex Wilson Invitational Results

The winning relay team that consisted of Dorian Camel, Raymond Kibet, Dylan Peebles, and Tyler Terry ran a time of 3:07.23 to claim the title.

Their winning time is the season best performance in the relay competition for the Tigers and ranks as the eighth best time in the NCAA this season.

LSU defeated the likes of Oklahoma State, Alabama and Iowa to take home the gold. The four runners were the only LSU track and field athletes to travel to South Bend to participate in this meet.

Oklahoma State finished second with a time of 3:08.76, while third place went to Iowa in 3:11.84.

Alabama did not finish the event.

The majority of the team stayed back in Baton Rouge, La. as the Tigers hosted the LSU Twilight on Friday.