LSU Track To Wrap Up Regular Season with Home Invite

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program will host its second and final indoor meet of the season on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse in Baton Rouge.

The day will begin with the men’s weight throw starting at 11:30 a.m. CT. A full list of LSU athletes competing can be viewed at the competition guide linked below.

Live Results | Competition Guide

USTFCCCA Rankings

The fifth edition of the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association rankings were released on Monday. The women’s squad made the jump from No. 6 to No. 1 while the men’s team remains at No. 2. The women’s team is ranked first in the country for the first time since 2013. LSU is only program in the country with both the men’s and women’s team ranked in the top five.

LSU Twilight

LSU will host many local track and field programs to compete in the LSU Twilight indoor meet. LSU will be joined by schools such as Tulane, Southeastern, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, along with a few others. This will be LSU’s final regular season meet before they travel to College Station, Texas on Feb 28-29 to compete in the SEC Championships. Thirty-four LSU track and field athletes (23 women, 11 men) are scheduled to compete on Friday.

Alex Wilson Invitational

LSU will send a men’s 4×400 relay squad to the Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend. Ind. to compete on Saturday. The foursome of Dorian Camel, Raymond Kibet, Dylan Peebles, and Tyler Terry will run at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday afternoon.

NCAA Top-10 Marks

LSU has 16 athletes and one relay team that are currently ranked inside the top ten of their events in the NCAA this season. Of the 16, 13 of the athletes either entered the top-ten or improved upon a top ten mark this past weekend.

Junior runner Terrance Laird recorded the fastest time (20.43) in the world and NCAA this season with his winning performance in the 200 meter dash. The Coatesville, Pa. native was honored by the SEC with the Men’s Runner of the Week for his record setting performance. Like Laird, freshman Thelma Davies entered the NCAA top ten list in the 200 meter dash.

Davies ran a time of 22.80 which is ranked as the second fastest time in the NCAA this season and the top time for a freshman. Davies was awarded the SEC Women’s Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive meet for her gold medal performance at the Tyson Invitational.

Two Tigers improved upon their NCAA top ten mark in the high jump competition this weekend. Abby O’Donoghue improved upon her career best clearance in the high jump with a mark of 6′ 2.25″ (1.89 meters). O’Donoghue’s clearance currently sits at No. 2 in the NCAA this season.

JuVaughn Harrison was the other athlete to improve his top ten mark in the high jump as he recorded a clearance of 7′ 5.75″ (2.28 meters) to rank No. 3 in the NCAA. The Bowerman Watchlist nominee also registered the second longest leap in the long jump event this season with his winning mark of 26′ 7.25″ (8.11 meters).

Freshman Alia Armstrong entered the NCAA top ten list in the 60 meter hurdles with her second place time of 7.95. Her time ranks as the No. 2 time in the country, only trailing fellow teammate Tonea Marshall. Marshall and Armstrong are the only two runners in the NCAA to run a sub eight second time in the event. The other top-10 national marks/times by LSU athletes are listed below:

Tonea Marshall – No. 1 – 60 meter Hurdles – 7.88@ – Corky Classic

Eric Edwards Jr. – No. 3 – 60 meter Hurdles – 7.61 – Tyson Invitational

Mercy Abire – No. 3 – Long Jump – 21′ 1.50″ (6.44 meters) – Corky Classic

Rayvon Grey – No. 3 – Long Jump – 26′ 6.50 (8.09 meters) – Razorback Invitational

Lisa Gunnarsson – No. 5 – Pole Vault – 14′ 7.25″ (4.45 meters) – Purple Tiger Invitational

Katy-Ann McDonald – No. 6 – 800 Meter Run – 2:04.59 – Tyson Invitational

Amber Anning – No. 6 – 400 Meters – 52.22 – Tyson Invitational

Nyagoa Bayak – No. 6 – High Jump – 5′ 11.5″ (1.82 meters) – Tyson Invitational

Akanni Hislop – No. 8 – 200 Meters – 20.82 – Tyson Invitational

4×400 Meter Relay – No. 8 – Oviosun, Anning, Mason, Humphrey -3:32.87 – Tyson Invitational

Damion Thomas – No. 9 – 60 meter Hurdles – 7.68 – Tyson Invitational

Tyler Terry – No. 9 – 400 Meter Run – 46.21 – Tyson Invitational

@times converted for NCAA qualifying purposes because they were ran at altitude