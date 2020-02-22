Video Highlight: Yulimar Rojas Set World Indoor Record In Madrid

MADRID – Watch the video highlight of Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas breaking the women’s world indoor triple jump record at the Meeting Villa de Madrid meeting on Friday (21).

This meet was the final of the World Athletics Indoor Tour and world star closed out the series in style

With her final attempt of the competition, Rojas bounded out to a smashing record of 15.43m to continue her dominance in the event.

The mark from the two-time world champion saw her adding some seven centimetres to the world indoor record that had stood in since 2004 when Russian Tatyana Lebedeva leaped out to 15.36m in Budapest.

“I’m over the moon; I can’t believe I’m the world record-holder,” said Rojas according to the World Athletics website.

“I want to get home and cry. I need to cry to release the adrenaline I have right now.

“When I managed 15.29m so easily in the fourth round, I thought the record was definitely in my legs.”

Cuban Liadagmis Povea, who was making her indoor debut, finished second with an effort of 14.52m.

Meanwhile, on the track, American sprinter Ronnie Baker matched his seasonal best with a blistering 6.44 seconds to win the men’s 60m dash, on his way to setting a meeting record in Madrid.

His compatriot Demek Kemp grabbed the silver with a personal best effort of 6.48 secs, while European indoor champion Jan Volko set a Slovak record of 6.55 when crossing the line for third place.