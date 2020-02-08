Watch 2020 Camperdown Classic Live Streaming

KINGSTON – Watch live streaming coverage of the 16th staging of the Camperdown Classic inside the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday.

Several of the islands’ top young athletes will continue their preparations for the 2020 Boys and Girls Champs – later this year and you can follow their progression live online.

Athletes from the traditional top boys and girls schools, including Calabar, Jamaica College and St. Jago will battle on the day.

The meet will also be the season opener for one the country’s top young prospects, Oblique Seville, who will compete in the 400 meters.

The 18-year-old former Calabar High School star sprinter is now working under the guidance of coach Glen Mills at Racers Track Club and the successful coach confirmed the his new pupil will be

“I just see it as another avenue to get some training,” Mills told the Jamaica Gleaner about Seville. “It is basically a training session.

“I don’t expect anything special. We know what their levels of strength endurance are basically at, because they are training in a programme.”