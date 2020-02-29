Watch Live Streaming of 2020 Gibson McCook Relays

The 2020 Gibson McCook Relays will be streaming live on the SportsMax App, while live television coverage will be on CVM.

Fans who have downloaded the SportsMax App, will have the opportunity to watch for the coverage FREE.

The local relay carnival is set to field some of the top High Schools, University and club teams at the meet.

Boys champs pre-meet favorites Kingston College (KC), along with Calabar, Jamaica College (JC), St. Jago, Wolmer’s and STETHS are expected to provide the top highlights on the boys section.

The center of attention will be on the 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x800m, and the Sprint Medley relay races.

Meanwhile, Edwin Allen, which is tipped to win the title again at Girls champs, is expected to lead the way on the girls’ side.

The best competitions should come from Hydel, Holmwood Technical, St. Jago and Vere Technical.

Lots of attention is slated to be on the Edwin Allen Class 2 girls 4x100m relay teams, which includes the Clayton twins, Tia and Tina as well as Serena Cole and Brandy Hall.

The Edwin Allen 4x800m open and the Class 1 girls 4x100m sides should also win gold medals.

On the open side of things, the MVP International club with Jamaicans Akeem Bloomfield, Nathon Allen, and Martin Manley, will grace the track as well.