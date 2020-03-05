2020 National HS Track & Field Hall of Fame Class Includes the late Dr. Norbert Sander

The National High School Track & Field Hall of Fame will induct its third class of athletes, coaches, and contributors on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in New York City

Along with Dr. Sander, the 10-member class includes world record-setter Houston McTear and distance legends Craig Virgin and Francie Larrieu.

NEW YORK – The late Dr. Norbert Sander, Jr., who revitalized and revolutionized indoor track and field in New York (and beyond) by spearheading renovation of The Fort Washington Armory and creating The Armory Foundation, is among ten individuals who will be inducted in the third class of the National High School Track &Field Hall of Fame.

This will take place on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020, at the New York Athletic Club. Tickets and tables for the gala awards dinner and ceremony are available for purchase online at NationalHighSchoolTrackandFieldHOF.org.

The event will take place preceding the New Balance Nationals IndoorChampionships (NBNI) at The Armory, which runs from March 13-15. The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF), which owns and operates NBNI, launched the Hall of Fame in the summer of 2017.

Members of Dr. Sander’s family are expected to be on hand to accept his award during the dinner and ceremony, which begins at 7:00 p.m. A cocktail hour precedes the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and the inductees, along with family members and other recipients, will be on hand at the NYAC for interviews beginning at 3:00 p.m.

The 10 members of the 2020 class (see below) – including athletes, coaches and contributors – will join the 47 inductees from the previous two years, which have included all-time legends like Jesse Owens, Jim Ryun, Steve Prefontaine, Mary Decker Slaney and Allyson Felix, as well as pre-Title IX pioneers like Margaret Bailes Johnson, Patty van Wolvelaere and Barbara Friedrich.

The following is a list of the 2020 inductees, including their year of graduation, high school and hometown:

ATHLETES

*Bob Peoples

Class of 1937, Classen HS, Oklahoma City, OK

With a throw of 220’1” in ‘37, he broke the National Javelin High School Record by more than 13 feet — a record that stood 20 years. Famously was an American Boymagazine cover subject and went on to star at USC.

Jim Brewer

Class of 1957, North Phoenix HS, Phoenix, AZ

A double barrier-breaker in his specialty, he was history’s 1st 14-foot pole vaulter as a sophomore in ‘55 then the first over 15’ two years later – when he was Track & Field News Athlete of the Year.

Charlotte Cook

Class of 1966, St. Mary’s Academy HS, Inglewood, CA

Competing for the L.A. Mercurettes in ‘66, she became a 400/800 legend with 7 National High School Records — most of which were also new American Records — plus an 54.2 440y world indoor record.

Jerry Proctor

Class of 1967, Muir HS, Pasadena, CA

The 1967 Track & Field News Athlete of the Year became prep history’s first 26-foot long jumper indoors (26-2) and outdoors (26-3/4), the former mark lasting 22 yrs. Set a total of 9 National High School Records and was the #2 all-time 180y hurdler, as well.

Francie Larrieu

Class of 1970, Fremont HS, Sunnyvale, CA

During an amazing 6-week run during her junior year, she lowered the 1500m HS record 4 times, from 4:36.5 to 4:16.8, which also equaled the American Record. Went on to become a 5-time Olympian, carrying the U.S. flag in the Opening Ceremonies of the 1992 Games.

Craig Virgin

Class of 1973, Lebanon HS, Lebanon, IL

He set an iconic state Cross Country record that lasted 37 years, then broke Steve Prefontaine’s 2M National High School Record (8:40.9) while winning Track & Field News Athlete of the Year in ‘73. Later a 3-time Olympian and 2x World Cross Country Champion.

*Houston McTear

Class of 1976, Baker HS, Baker, FL

The sprint sensation set 17 prep records, from 50y indoors to 100m outdoors — including 10.16 100m that lasted 10 years and a world record-tying 9.0 100y in ’75 when he was the Track & Field News Athlete of the Year. Finished 2nd in the 100m in the 1976 Olympic Trials as a prep.

Candy Young

Class of 1980, Beaver Falls HS, Beaver Falls, PA

She redefined how fast a prep hurdler could run, with historic sub-13 (12.95) in 1979 (Track & Field News Athlete of the Year) that stood for 35 yrs — plus 7.48 60yH that lasted 36 — among her 11 records. Made the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team as a prep.

COACHES & CONTRIBUTORS

*Barney Hyman

New Utrecht HS, Brooklyn, NY

The “Miracle Man” won 23 of 24 PSAL New York City titles in/out from 1924-35, most in 116-year league history. He coached 6 national HS record-setters and 3 Penn Relays championships.

*Dr. Norbert Sander Jr.

The Armory Foundation, New York, NY

He revitalized and revolutionized indoor track and field in New York (and beyond) by spearheading renovation of The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center and creating The Armory Foundation.

* indicates inductee is deceased

The Hall of Fame selection committee includes 10 of the most knowledgeable high school track and field historians in the sport today: Marc Bloom, Andy Ferrara, Bob Jarvis, Dave Johnson, Joe Lanzalotto, Walt Murphy, Jack Pfeifer, Jack Shepard, Jim Spier and Tracy Sundlun.

The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation, a non-profit organization created to support and promote high school-age track and field, launched the Hall of Fame with the intention to honor three categories of inductees:

• Athletes: Competitors who have demonstrated exemplary athletic performance while in high school. Athletes must have been out of high school for at least 15 years to be eligible for induction.

• Coaches: Leaders who have created excellence at the program level, achieving extraordinary results year after year.

• Contributors: Innovators and game changers. These may include administrators or media members who have elevated high school-age track and field through innovative work and tireless dedication.

For more information on the National High School Track & Field Hall of Fame or to view detailed biographies and photos of the inductees, visitNationalHighSchoolTrackandFieldHOF.org.

CONTACT: Steve Underwood, Director of Media & Public Relations, NSAF

steve.underwood@nationalscholastic.org (517) 348-9761