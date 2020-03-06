LSU Tigers Send 25 Athletes To NCAA Indoor Championships

Baton Rouge, La. – Fourteen women and 11 men from the No. 1 women’s and No. 1 men’s LSU track and field team will make the trip to Albuquerque, N.M., next week for the NCAA Indoor Championships (March 13-14).

The LSU women have an NCAA leading 11 athletes entered in a total of 12 events, plus the women’s 4×400 meter relay.

The men have eight men qualified for a total of nine events as well as an entry into the 4×400 meter relay; the 10 events the men are qualified for are the second most in the NCAA behind Oregon (11).

In order to qualify for the NCAA Championships, an athlete has to be ranked in the top 16 of her or his event.

Athletes who finish in the top eight of their event will earn points for their team. A full list of LSU athletes scheduled to compete at the NCAA Championships can be viewed below.

Name (Year) – Event – Mark/Time – NCAA Ranking

Terrance Laird (Jr.) – 200m Dash – 20.43 – No. 1

Tonea Marshall (Sr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.88* – No. 1

JuVaughn Harrison – Long Jump – 26′ 7.25″ (8.11m) – No. 2

Abby O’Donoghue (Jr.) – High Jump – 6′ 2.25″ (1.89m) – No. 2

JuVaughn Harrison – High Jump – 7′ 5.75″ (2.28m) – No. 3

Rayvon Grey – Long Jump – 26′ 6.50″ (8.09m) – No. 3

Eric Edwards Jr. (So.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.61 – No. 3

Alia Armstrong (Fr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.95 – No. 3

Symone Mason (Jr.) – 200m Dash – 22.76 – No. 4

Thelma Davies (Fr.) – 200m Dash – 22.80 – No. 5

Nyagoa Bayak (Fr.) – High Jump – 5′ 11.50″ (1.82m) – No. 6

Lisa Gunnarsson (Jr.) – Pole Vault – 14′ 7.50″ (4.46m) – No. 6

4x400m Relay (Women) – 3:31.23 – No. 6 – Mason, Kiya Oviosun, Humphrey, Anning

4x400m Relay (Men) – 3:06.24 – No. 6 – Peebles, Laird, Dorian Camel, Terry

Dylan Peebles (Sr.) – 200m Dash – 20.74 – No. 8

Mercy Abire (Sr.) – Long Jump – 21′ 1.50″ (6.44m) – No. 8

Damion Thomas (Jr.) – 60m Hurdles – 7.68 – No. 9

Katy-Ann McDonald – 800m Run – 2:04.59 – No. 9

Akanni Hislop (Sr.) – 200m Dash – 20.76 – No. 10

Tyler Terry (Sr.) – 400m Dash – 46.01 – No. 10

Amber Anning (Fr.) – 400m Dash – 52.22 – No. 10

Brittley Humphrey (Sr.) – 60m Hurdles – 8.09 – No. 12

Thelma Davies (Fr.) – 60m Dash – 7.23 – No. 14

*Jurnee Woodward (women’s 4×4), Milan Young (women’s 4×4), Raymond Kibet (men’s 4×4), and Charles Lewis(men’s 4×4) will be making the trip as relay alternates