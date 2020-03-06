NCAA Division I men’s and women’s 2020 indoor track and field championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The championships, hosted by the University of New Mexico, will be held March 13 and 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The complete list of participants is available here.

ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 7:15 p.m. Eastern time March 13 and starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time March 14. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Monday, March 16 on ESPNU.

Live results –NCAA.com / FlashResults.com

For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.

Team Entry Leaders

Men

Oregon 11

LSU 10

Northern Arizona 10

Texas Tech 10

Florida 9

Arkansas 8

Minnesota 8

Florida State 7

Indiana 7

Texas 7

Georgia 6

Kentucky 6

Iowa State 6

Texas A&M 5

Virginia Tech 5

North Carolina A&T 5

Women

LSU 13

Arkansas 11

Southern California 10

Georgia 10

Texas A&M 9

Kentucky 8

Oregon 8

Texas 8

Washington 7

Florida 7

Ohio State 6

Texas Tech 6

Minnesota 5

Ole Miss 5

Virginia Tech 5

Alabama 5

Stanford 5

Colorado 5