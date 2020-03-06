NCAA Division I men’s and women’s 2020 indoor track and field championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee has announced the participants who will compete in the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The championships, hosted by the University of New Mexico, will be held March 13 and 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The complete list of participants is available here.
ESPN3 will stream the championships live starting at 7:15 p.m. Eastern time March 13 and starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time March 14. A re-air of the championship will take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern time Monday, March 16 on ESPNU.
Live results –NCAA.com / FlashResults.com
For more information regarding the Division I indoor track and field championships and to purchase tickets, log on to ncaa.com.
- Female athletes accepted into the Championship
- Male athletes accepted into the Championship
- Coaches review of female athletes to be considered for or were scratched from the Championship
- Coaches review of male athletes to be considered for or were scratched from the Championship
- Declarations at DirectAthletics.com
Team Entry Leaders
Men
Oregon 11
LSU 10
Northern Arizona 10
Texas Tech 10
Florida 9
Arkansas 8
Minnesota 8
Florida State 7
Indiana 7
Texas 7
Georgia 6
Kentucky 6
Iowa State 6
Texas A&M 5
Virginia Tech 5
North Carolina A&T 5
Women
LSU 13
Arkansas 11
Southern California 10
Georgia 10
Texas A&M 9
Kentucky 8
Oregon 8
Texas 8
Washington 7
Florida 7
Ohio State 6
Texas Tech 6
Minnesota 5
Ole Miss 5
Virginia Tech 5
Alabama 5
Stanford 5
Colorado 5